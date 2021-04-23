Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 29 – TMT Updates

Whats up everybody i’m extraordinarily sorry for maintaining u in ready I used to be not properly so i didn’t put up bt i’m again hope you all will forgive me and do assist me as regular
I request everybody to wish for many who are affected by covid or another points
Right here episode begins
Scene 1
Subsequent day
VR mansion
In corridor
Dadi – My coronary heart is saying she is my riddhima😭
Angre (indignant) – She just isn’t riddhima and if she is we don’t give a rattling😣
Vansh – Angre is true there isn’t any use of dragging this matter
Dadi – I do know beta what she did was not proper however i can’t ignore the truth that since she left the home our happiness vanished
Vansh (indignant) – Her love was pretend dadi..that marriage was pretend
Angre – i misplaced my child and spouse due to her i can’t forgive her
Siya – however bhai simply take into consideration this as soon as
Why did she take that sinner step could also be we’re lacking one thing
Vansh (anger) – Sufficient is sufficient
I don’t need to see her face
Angre – My spouse is extra essential for me than that woman who didn’t take into consideration his brother’s happiness as soon as
Vangre stare one another for a second
Vansh – If she not riddhima then okay but when she is then nobody can save her from my wrath
Angre – i can’t forgive her it doesn’t matter what the state of affairs is
Scene 2
VK mansion (vyom kapoor mansion) in mumbai
Shivanya is crying hugging vyom
Shivanya – i used to be so terrified he was holding me like a monster😭
Vyom – shhh!!! Don’t cry it was only a misunderstanding
Shivanya – what if he involves me once more
Vyom – He’s good man don’t fear i’m right here i can’t lose anybody now
I received’t let something occur to you
You simply need to comply with my phrases and please don’t take stress it is going to have an effect on your well being
Scene 3
VR mansion
He is room
Vangre comes
Vansh – am i able to ask one thing from my sister
Siya – bhai why are you saying like this simply order na
Angre – We want your assist siya
They speak about one thing
Dialog muted
Scene 4
VK mansion
Vansh angre and siya arrives
Vyom – Welcome everybody
Vansh – Truly angre and that i needs to debate one thing about deal so we’re right here
Siya – And that i wished to fulfill anaisha she is so cute
Vyom cuts her in between
Vyom (winking)- Similar to me😉
Siya blushes serious about the dance in get together
Instantly shivanya comes
Vansh’s POv
My coronary heart just isn’t accepting that you’re not riddhima
How can somebody be so related to one another
Pov ends
Anger is seen right here
His POV
When you didn’t try this crime i’d have hugged you until now
Whether or not you might be sona or not
However you resemble her
How am i able to overlook the face which i used to admire
How am i able to overlook that hairs which i used to comb in childhood
How am i able to overlook that palms which i used to carry once you began strolling first time
How am i able to overlook the eyes which had love for his brother again then how am i able to overlook that your eyes which used to shed tears when i used to depart you even for a second
Pov ends
Siya’s POv
My coronary heart is saying you might be my riddhu di
He finally ends up resembles vyom completely
Though she has your upbringing however she doesn’t have your traits di..
POV ends
Vansh – Mrs. Kapoor i’m extraordinarily sorry once more for yesterday
Shivanya – Its okay no downside
Siya – Am i able to see your home and that i wanna play with anaisha
Shivanya – Sure include me
Siya (to vansh) -I’m going bhai..
They usually leaves
They focus on about deal
Vansh – Mr.kapoor when you received’t thoughts then am i able to ask you one thing private
Vyom – Sure positive
Vansh – Riddhima was my fiance and your spouse is her look alike
I actually need to know a about her
Vyom – i perceive its the matter of your love and i’ll cooperate
Angre – Please inform us about your spouse
Vyom – Me and shivanya met one another seven years in the past in school
We fell in love with one another and get married after 2 years of our marriage my daughter was born
That’s all i wished to say
Vansh – thanks a lot Mr.kapoor
Scene 5
Shivanya’s Room
The entire room is full of pictures of anaisha with vyom and shivanya
Siya – Why their is not any image of you and mr.kapoor alone
Shivanya – vyom loves our daughter alot she is our lifeline
She – Sure she could be very candy
Properly am i able to say one thing to you
Shivanya – Sure positive
Siya – You simply seem like my riddhu di
She was as candy as you i miss her
Am i able to name you di
She is in tears now
Shivanya (weeping her tears) – I don’t know you riddhu di however you’ll be able to contemplate me as your di
They usually each hug one another
Siya – So inform me one thing about you
How u received married and many others
Instantly anaisha comes
Anaisha (completely satisfied) – aunty aunty i missed you a lot
And he or she pounced on her
Siya (taking her in her lap) – i missed you too that’s why i’m right here to fulfill you
They usually each began enjoying
Shivanya anaisha and siya involves the corridor
And siya and shivanya are operating behind her to catch her
Vansh sees shivanya and misplaced in her trance
He feels as if she is his sweetheart the identical smile the identical innocence
Her hairs are blocking her face views and he or she is tucking them behind her ears repeatedly
He says
Wahi aankhe wahi gaal
Wahi tere chehre pr udte hue baal
Hakikat bta rhi hai teri
Kya khub bicchaya hai tune jaal
#aishaD
Siya and anaisha made bond with one another
Vyom sees them enjoying and began smiling seeing them so snug with one another
Instantly siya comes operating and ran into vyom and he maintain her by her waist
They each stare at one another
However their eye lock is damaged by vansh ( kabab me haddi)
Vansh – Are you effective siya
Siya – I’m sorry Mr.kapoor it was not intentional
Vyom – Its okay Miss raisinghania
Angre – I feel we must always depart now
They usually depart
Scene 6
At entrance
Angre sees shivanya and a tear drop fell from his eyes
His POV
My coronary heart just isn’t accepting that you’re not my sona
Sure i hate her to the core however she is my sister and that i can’t ignore the actual fact
He says
Jis hath ko pkd kr kbhi chlna sikhaya tha tujhe
Jis maathe pr kabhi dulhan ka duppatta sajaya tha mene
Jis baalo ko sehla kr kbhi sulaya tha tujhe
Jis gaalo ko chum kar kabhi pyr se gale lgaya tha tujhe ..
Aaj bhi ye sb yaad hai mujhe
Kosta hu khud ko ye sb kyu yaad hai mujhe.
Bhul jau ye sb ek din rab se ye fariyad hai mujhe
#AishaD
Shivanya involves angre
Shivanya – I do know you see your sister in me
Don’t be unhappy i’m too like your sister
Vyom and siya are standing at nook
Siya – Thnk you a lot Mr.kapoor for saving me
Vyom – It will likely be higher is you’ll name me vyom solely
Siya – For that you need to name me siya solely
Anaisha hugs siya and peck her cheeks
Come quickly aunty
She (taking a look at vyom) – I’ll child
And vansh have a final look of shivanya and so they depart
Shivanya’s Pov
Kuch toh baat hai is jheel si gehri aankho me
Kuch to raaz hai is meethi meethi bato me
Andekhi dor mujhe kahi khiche ja rhi hai ..
Kahi mujhe kuch anchahe rishto me bandhe ja rhi hai ..
#aishaD
