Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 29 – TMT Updates

Right here episode begins

Scene 1

Subsequent day

VR mansion

In corridor

Dadi – My coronary heart is saying she is my riddhima😭

Angre (indignant) – She just isn’t riddhima and if she is we don’t give a rattling😣

Vansh – Angre is true there isn’t any use of dragging this matter

Dadi – I do know beta what she did was not proper however i can’t ignore the truth that since she left the home our happiness vanished

Vansh (indignant) – Her love was pretend dadi..that marriage was pretend

Angre – i misplaced my child and spouse due to her i can’t forgive her

Siya – however bhai simply take into consideration this as soon as

Why did she take that sinner step could also be we’re lacking one thing

Vansh (anger) – Sufficient is sufficient

I don’t need to see her face

Angre – My spouse is extra essential for me than that woman who didn’t take into consideration his brother’s happiness as soon as

Vangre stare one another for a second

Vansh – If she not riddhima then okay but when she is then nobody can save her from my wrath

Angre – i can’t forgive her it doesn’t matter what the state of affairs is

Scene 2

VK mansion (vyom kapoor mansion) in mumbai

Shivanya is crying hugging vyom

Shivanya – i used to be so terrified he was holding me like a monster😭

Vyom – shhh!!! Don’t cry it was only a misunderstanding

Shivanya – what if he involves me once more

Vyom – He’s good man don’t fear i’m right here i can’t lose anybody now

I received’t let something occur to you

You simply need to comply with my phrases and please don’t take stress it is going to have an effect on your well being

Scene 3

VR mansion

He is room

Vangre comes

Vansh – am i able to ask one thing from my sister

Siya – bhai why are you saying like this simply order na

Angre – We want your assist siya

They speak about one thing

Dialog muted

Scene 4

VK mansion

Vansh angre and siya arrives

Vyom – Welcome everybody

Vansh – Truly angre and that i needs to debate one thing about deal so we’re right here

Siya – And that i wished to fulfill anaisha she is so cute

Vyom cuts her in between

Vyom (winking)- Similar to me😉

Siya blushes serious about the dance in get together

Instantly shivanya comes

Vansh’s POv

My coronary heart just isn’t accepting that you’re not riddhima

How can somebody be so related to one another

Pov ends

Anger is seen right here

His POV

When you didn’t try this crime i’d have hugged you until now

Whether or not you might be sona or not

However you resemble her

How am i able to overlook the face which i used to admire

How am i able to overlook that hairs which i used to comb in childhood

How am i able to overlook that palms which i used to carry once you began strolling first time

How am i able to overlook the eyes which had love for his brother again then how am i able to overlook that your eyes which used to shed tears when i used to depart you even for a second

Pov ends

Siya’s POv

My coronary heart is saying you might be my riddhu di

He finally ends up resembles vyom completely

Though she has your upbringing however she doesn’t have your traits di..

POV ends

Vansh – Mrs. Kapoor i’m extraordinarily sorry once more for yesterday

Shivanya – Its okay no downside

Siya – Am i able to see your home and that i wanna play with anaisha

Shivanya – Sure include me

Siya (to vansh) -I’m going bhai..

They usually leaves

They focus on about deal

Vansh – Mr.kapoor when you received’t thoughts then am i able to ask you one thing private

Vyom – Sure positive

Vansh – Riddhima was my fiance and your spouse is her look alike

I actually need to know a about her

Vyom – i perceive its the matter of your love and i’ll cooperate

Angre – Please inform us about your spouse

Vyom – Me and shivanya met one another seven years in the past in school

We fell in love with one another and get married after 2 years of our marriage my daughter was born

That’s all i wished to say

Vansh – thanks a lot Mr.kapoor

Scene 5

Shivanya’s Room

The entire room is full of pictures of anaisha with vyom and shivanya

Siya – Why their is not any image of you and mr.kapoor alone

Shivanya – vyom loves our daughter alot she is our lifeline

She – Sure she could be very candy

Properly am i able to say one thing to you

Shivanya – Sure positive

Siya – You simply seem like my riddhu di

She was as candy as you i miss her

Am i able to name you di

She is in tears now

Shivanya (weeping her tears) – I don’t know you riddhu di however you’ll be able to contemplate me as your di

They usually each hug one another

Siya – So inform me one thing about you

How u received married and many others

Instantly anaisha comes

Anaisha (completely satisfied) – aunty aunty i missed you a lot

And he or she pounced on her

Siya (taking her in her lap) – i missed you too that’s why i’m right here to fulfill you

They usually each began enjoying

Shivanya anaisha and siya involves the corridor

And siya and shivanya are operating behind her to catch her

Vansh sees shivanya and misplaced in her trance

He feels as if she is his sweetheart the identical smile the identical innocence

Her hairs are blocking her face views and he or she is tucking them behind her ears repeatedly

He says

Wahi aankhe wahi gaal

Wahi tere chehre pr udte hue baal

Hakikat bta rhi hai teri

Kya khub bicchaya hai tune jaal

#aishaD

Siya and anaisha made bond with one another

Vyom sees them enjoying and began smiling seeing them so snug with one another

Instantly siya comes operating and ran into vyom and he maintain her by her waist

They each stare at one another

However their eye lock is damaged by vansh ( kabab me haddi)

Vansh – Are you effective siya

Siya – I’m sorry Mr.kapoor it was not intentional

Vyom – Its okay Miss raisinghania

Angre – I feel we must always depart now

They usually depart

Scene 6

At entrance

Angre sees shivanya and a tear drop fell from his eyes

His POV

My coronary heart just isn’t accepting that you’re not my sona

Sure i hate her to the core however she is my sister and that i can’t ignore the actual fact

He says

Jis hath ko pkd kr kbhi chlna sikhaya tha tujhe

Jis maathe pr kabhi dulhan ka duppatta sajaya tha mene

Jis baalo ko sehla kr kbhi sulaya tha tujhe

Jis gaalo ko chum kar kabhi pyr se gale lgaya tha tujhe ..

Aaj bhi ye sb yaad hai mujhe

Kosta hu khud ko ye sb kyu yaad hai mujhe.

Bhul jau ye sb ek din rab se ye fariyad hai mujhe

#AishaD

Shivanya involves angre

Shivanya – I do know you see your sister in me

Don’t be unhappy i’m too like your sister

Vyom and siya are standing at nook

Siya – Thnk you a lot Mr.kapoor for saving me

Vyom – It will likely be higher is you’ll name me vyom solely

Siya – For that you need to name me siya solely

Anaisha hugs siya and peck her cheeks

Come quickly aunty

She (taking a look at vyom) – I’ll child

And vansh have a final look of shivanya and so they depart

Shivanya’s Pov

Kuch toh baat hai is jheel si gehri aankho me

Kuch to raaz hai is meethi meethi bato me

Andekhi dor mujhe kahi khiche ja rhi hai ..

Kahi mujhe kuch anchahe rishto me bandhe ja rhi hai ..

#aishaD

