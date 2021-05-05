Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 36

hello everyone i am back
So epi starts here
scene 1
In evening
Haldi ceremony started
And everyone is ready in yellow attire
Riddhu
(Most awaited scene is here guys😂)
And siya started dancing
Joh na karna tha kar gayi
Main bhi kitt jaake mar gayi
Joh na karna tha kar gayi
Main bhi kitt jaake mar gayi
Achhi khasi jattni changi ghani bawri ho gayi
Main ghani bawri ho gayi
Main ghani bawri ho gayi
Roj savere neem andhere
Ghar se bhaagi main bhaagi ghar se thaare vaste
Bina baat ke beech raat ke
Neend se jaagi main jaagi neend se thaare vaste
Duniya ke bole tu jaan de, mere dil ki jaan le
Main ghani bawri ho gayi
Main ghani bawri ho gayi
Translation
I did what I wasn’t suppose to do
I got myself in this bad situation
A good Punjabi girl has become totally crazy
I’ve become totally crazy
I’ve become totally crazy
Everyday early morning while it was still dark
I ran from my house only for you
In the middle of the night for no reason
Forget what the world says, just listen to my heart
I’ve become totally crazy
I’ve become totally crazy
And her dance ended and she fell on vyom and vyom holds her by her waist
They share an eyelock
Vyom’s pOV
I can see emotions in your eyes siya i don’t know what are they but my heart pierces when i see your tears
Pov ends
And they both composed themselves (bohot ho gyi gulu gulu kam pr lg jao nito aisha paisa kaat legi😂)
And everyone started applying haldi to riddhima and vyom
Siya goes to riddhima and apply her haldi
Then she goes to vyom and apply him haldi
He – congratulations Mr. Kapoor
Vyom – We will talk later siya please don’t cry
Scene 2
( I really forgot about my angu baby 😂)
Angre’s pov
This day is reminding me of vansh and sona’s haldi
They both were looking so perfect with each other
And he goes to riddhima to apply her haldi
Angre – sona!! I realized i did wrong by not hearing you please forgive your brother and stop this marriage your vansh will die without you
Riddhima – so you are here for vansh’ s happiness
Angre – No sona !! Everyone knows that both of yours happiness are with each other
Riddhima – I think we should not talk here as you can see my function is going on
Then anupriya comes to apply her haldi (bhai me zinda hu abhi 😂)
Anupriya – beta i am your mother
I can see you are not happy with this marriage
But i won’t take side of my son because what he did was not right and i am proud of you that you took stand for your self respect but beta wedding is decision of lifetime don’t take this in haste
Don’t let your ego destroy your relationship (this is my personal advice to everyone)
Riddhima – i will always be your daughter mom
Scene 3
Riddhima is going to her room suddenly someone pulls her in storeroom (i m tired of this scene yr same hldi me hr br kya alg likhu😭)
She started shouting but the man cupped her mouth (isko or koi kam nhi h kya yr hr jagah pohoch jata hai)
Man – its me sweetheart your vansh (riddhu be like oh accha mujhe to lga donald trumph aayenge mera muh dabaane😒)
Riddhima – what the hell what are you doing here
Vansh (smirking) – won’t you apply haldi to me
Riddhima – This is not your marriage ok
Vansh – But it can be 😉
Riddhima (jerking him) – let me go vansh
And he pulls her by her waist
Riddhima – why are you doing this vansh when i wanted you..
You abandoned me and know you are after me like a road ride Romeo
And vansh started rubbing his cheeks with riddhima’s and haldi applied on his cheeks
Vansh – If i am road side romeo for you then i m 🙈🙈
Vansh – Now ceremony completed😉
Riddhima – Now let me go
Vansh – give me a kiss and go😌
Riddhima – Have you gone mad i am going to marry i can’t kiss you
Vansh – exactly you are going to marry you are not married yet c’mon ek chumma to bnta hai😘😉
Vansh caged her between his arms
Riddhima comes close to his lips and vansh closes his eyes
And she kissed on his forehead and ran away
Vansh (smiling) – You can’t run away from me sweetheart😉
Scene 4
Suddenly a lady comes
And hugs vyom
Vyom takes her blessings and introduce her
Vyom – This is my aunty meera and she came here to bless me and my bride
Siya and vyom are standing together at that time
Meera goes to siya and bless her
Meera – So beautiful (wrong number aunty ji😂 wese hi bechare confuse hai ap kaha jale pr NaCl daal rhi ho😂)
You both look perfect with each other (chlo kisi ko to realize hua😂)
I hope you will give all the happiness to my son and my granddaughter
Always stay happy beta
And she keeps siya’s hand in vyom’s hand
Everyone is just baffeld
Vyom – Aunty no!! Actually she is not my bride
And siya felt as someone is piercing her heart
And she left from there crying
Meera – I am sorry i thought but you both were looking just perfect with each other
Then she blessed riddhima and vyom
Meera takes riddhima aside
Meera – Beta as your elder i can say one thing without doubt that your eyes are showing that you are doing this marriage not by your will
When i saw siya i saw love in her eyes for my vyom
But when i saw you i saw love in your eyes but not for my vyom but for that boy vansh
(She points towards Vansh)
Beta pairs are made in heaven and god has paired you with vansh
Whether you want or not but destiny always play its game i hope you all will get your love for sure (bhagwan inhe thodi sadbuddhi de)
And she leaves blessing her
Riddhima’s POv
Is she said truth vansh and i are meant for each other
But why was she telling me that she saw love in siya’s eyes and that for vyom
She goes to siya
Riddhima (holding siya’s hand)- Can i ask you something
He – Yes don’t ask
Riddhima – Do you love vyom
Siya just left flabbergasted
Siya (stammering) – Di wo.. i .. i mean
No i don’t love him
Riddhima – Are you sure siya
Siya (determined) – Yes di i am sure
And she leaves (bhagne me 2 episode nikal diye mene😭 phir bhi paise ni milre)
Scene 5
Siya is crying in washroom
Someone knocks on door
Man – Siya open the damn door please
Siya – Vyom please go i wanna live alone
Vyom – Open the door or i will barged in
Siya opens the door
Siya – now what!!!
Vyom cups her face
Why are you crying siya
Siya (crying) – Why this is happening with me only (yr me br br ni bolungi ki akkl km h tere me😓)
Me jitna in chizo se bhag rhi hu utna in chizo me uljhti ja rhi hu (meko iska eng translation ni aya😂😂)
Vyom – Listen don’t think this much ok
Leta come with me i have something for you
He takes her out and make her sit on bed
He takes out a haldi plate
Vyom – my ceremony is incompleted without my best frnd
(😂😂 Iske murder ka epi ayega kl savdhan india me 😂😂bechari ko or jala rha)
Siya – I don’t want this haldi
Vyom – Then what!!
Siya (pointing towards his cheeks) – i want this one
Vyom (smiling ) – fine you will get this one
He comes close to her and rubbed his cheeks on her
Siya (smiling) – Your beard is stinging me
She clutches her kurta tightly and closes her eyes
Vyom holds her waist and pull her closer
Vyom (nuzzling his nose on her neck) – you are intoxicating siya your smell is driving me crazy
I know i m going to marry someone else but i can’t stop myself being with you
Siya (putting her hand around his neck) – Then stop this marriage i promise i won’t leave you ever
Vyom – If i could be able to i have done this already
Siya – why can’t you do this
(Pulling him more closer)
Tell me don’t you like my touch
Can’t you feel our proximity
Vyom (started kissing her on her neck) – I can feel everything i am really mad for you but i can’t stop this marriage
Siya (jerking him) – Then you don’t have any right on me
And she stormed out of the room
(Fokat me gulu gulu ni krne ka re baba)
(Bhai honesty mera dimg ghum gya ye scene likhne me i hope u all won’t find this offended if u then pardon me
Sometimes closeness make people more apart )
Luv uh all