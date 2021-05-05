Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 36

hello everyone i am back

Again the comments started declining do tell me the reason track is boring or what i will mend just tell me

@rahul naam rahul or kaam ese .. ab dikh mt jana apne comment ke sth

Guys u all just commented i m 1st i m 2nd bhai epi pr review to dedo nalayako 😂😂 but i was so happy from your comments ummmmaaahhh😘😘😘

So epi starts here

scene 1

In evening

Haldi ceremony started

And everyone is ready in yellow attire

Riddhu

(Most awaited scene is here guys😂)

And siya started dancing

Joh na karna tha kar gayi

Main bhi kitt jaake mar gayi

Joh na karna tha kar gayi

Main bhi kitt jaake mar gayi

Achhi khasi jattni changi ghani bawri ho gayi

Main ghani bawri ho gayi

Main ghani bawri ho gayi

Roj savere neem andhere

Ghar se bhaagi main bhaagi ghar se thaare vaste

Bina baat ke beech raat ke

Neend se jaagi main jaagi neend se thaare vaste

Duniya ke bole tu jaan de, mere dil ki jaan le

Main ghani bawri ho gayi

Main ghani bawri ho gayi

Translation

I did what I wasn’t suppose to do

I got myself in this bad situation

A good Punjabi girl has become totally crazy

I’ve become totally crazy

I’ve become totally crazy

Everyday early morning while it was still dark

I ran from my house only for you

In the middle of the night for no reason

Forget what the world says, just listen to my heart

I’ve become totally crazy

I’ve become totally crazy

And her dance ended and she fell on vyom and vyom holds her by her waist

They share an eyelock

Vyom’s pOV

I can see emotions in your eyes siya i don’t know what are they but my heart pierces when i see your tears

Pov ends

And they both composed themselves (bohot ho gyi gulu gulu kam pr lg jao nito aisha paisa kaat legi😂)

And everyone started applying haldi to riddhima and vyom

Siya goes to riddhima and apply her haldi

Then she goes to vyom and apply him haldi

He – congratulations Mr. Kapoor

Vyom – We will talk later siya please don’t cry

Scene 2

( I really forgot about my angu baby 😂)

Angre’s pov

This day is reminding me of vansh and sona’s haldi

They both were looking so perfect with each other

And he goes to riddhima to apply her haldi

Angre – sona!! I realized i did wrong by not hearing you please forgive your brother and stop this marriage your vansh will die without you

Riddhima – so you are here for vansh’ s happiness

Angre – No sona !! Everyone knows that both of yours happiness are with each other

Riddhima – I think we should not talk here as you can see my function is going on

Then anupriya comes to apply her haldi (bhai me zinda hu abhi 😂)

Anupriya – beta i am your mother

I can see you are not happy with this marriage

But i won’t take side of my son because what he did was not right and i am proud of you that you took stand for your self respect but beta wedding is decision of lifetime don’t take this in haste

Don’t let your ego destroy your relationship (this is my personal advice to everyone)

Riddhima – i will always be your daughter mom

Scene 3

Riddhima is going to her room suddenly someone pulls her in storeroom (i m tired of this scene yr same hldi me hr br kya alg likhu😭)

She started shouting but the man cupped her mouth (isko or koi kam nhi h kya yr hr jagah pohoch jata hai)

Man – its me sweetheart your vansh (riddhu be like oh accha mujhe to lga donald trumph aayenge mera muh dabaane😒)

Riddhima – what the hell what are you doing here

Vansh (smirking) – won’t you apply haldi to me

Riddhima – This is not your marriage ok

Vansh – But it can be 😉

Riddhima (jerking him) – let me go vansh

And he pulls her by her waist

Riddhima – why are you doing this vansh when i wanted you..

You abandoned me and know you are after me like a road ride Romeo

And vansh started rubbing his cheeks with riddhima’s and haldi applied on his cheeks

Vansh – If i am road side romeo for you then i m 🙈🙈

Vansh – Now ceremony completed😉

Riddhima – Now let me go

Vansh – give me a kiss and go😌

Riddhima – Have you gone mad i am going to marry i can’t kiss you

Vansh – exactly you are going to marry you are not married yet c’mon ek chumma to bnta hai😘😉

Vansh caged her between his arms

Riddhima comes close to his lips and vansh closes his eyes

And she kissed on his forehead and ran away

Vansh (smiling) – You can’t run away from me sweetheart😉

Scene 4

Suddenly a lady comes

And hugs vyom



Vyom takes her blessings and introduce her

Vyom – This is my aunty meera and she came here to bless me and my bride

Siya and vyom are standing together at that time

Meera goes to siya and bless her

Meera – So beautiful (wrong number aunty ji😂 wese hi bechare confuse hai ap kaha jale pr NaCl daal rhi ho😂)

You both look perfect with each other (chlo kisi ko to realize hua😂)

I hope you will give all the happiness to my son and my granddaughter

Always stay happy beta

And she keeps siya’s hand in vyom’s hand

Everyone is just baffeld

Vyom – Aunty no!! Actually she is not my bride

And siya felt as someone is piercing her heart

And she left from there crying

Meera – I am sorry i thought but you both were looking just perfect with each other

Then she blessed riddhima and vyom

Meera takes riddhima aside

Meera – Beta as your elder i can say one thing without doubt that your eyes are showing that you are doing this marriage not by your will

When i saw siya i saw love in her eyes for my vyom

But when i saw you i saw love in your eyes but not for my vyom but for that boy vansh

(She points towards Vansh)

Beta pairs are made in heaven and god has paired you with vansh

Whether you want or not but destiny always play its game i hope you all will get your love for sure (bhagwan inhe thodi sadbuddhi de)

And she leaves blessing her

Riddhima’s POv

Is she said truth vansh and i are meant for each other

But why was she telling me that she saw love in siya’s eyes and that for vyom

She goes to siya

Riddhima (holding siya’s hand)- Can i ask you something

He – Yes don’t ask

Riddhima – Do you love vyom

Siya just left flabbergasted

Siya (stammering) – Di wo.. i .. i mean

No i don’t love him

Riddhima – Are you sure siya

Siya (determined) – Yes di i am sure

And she leaves (bhagne me 2 episode nikal diye mene😭 phir bhi paise ni milre)

Scene 5

Siya is crying in washroom

Someone knocks on door

Man – Siya open the damn door please

Siya – Vyom please go i wanna live alone

Vyom – Open the door or i will barged in

Siya opens the door

Siya – now what!!!

Vyom cups her face

Why are you crying siya

Siya (crying) – Why this is happening with me only (yr me br br ni bolungi ki akkl km h tere me😓)

Me jitna in chizo se bhag rhi hu utna in chizo me uljhti ja rhi hu (meko iska eng translation ni aya😂😂)

Vyom – Listen don’t think this much ok

Leta come with me i have something for you

He takes her out and make her sit on bed

He takes out a haldi plate

Vyom – my ceremony is incompleted without my best frnd

(😂😂 Iske murder ka epi ayega kl savdhan india me 😂😂bechari ko or jala rha)

Siya – I don’t want this haldi

Vyom – Then what!!

Siya (pointing towards his cheeks) – i want this one

Vyom (smiling ) – fine you will get this one

He comes close to her and rubbed his cheeks on her

Siya (smiling) – Your beard is stinging me

She clutches her kurta tightly and closes her eyes

Vyom holds her waist and pull her closer

Vyom (nuzzling his nose on her neck) – you are intoxicating siya your smell is driving me crazy

I know i m going to marry someone else but i can’t stop myself being with you

Siya (putting her hand around his neck) – Then stop this marriage i promise i won’t leave you ever

Vyom – If i could be able to i have done this already

Siya – why can’t you do this

(Pulling him more closer)

Tell me don’t you like my touch

Can’t you feel our proximity

Vyom (started kissing her on her neck) – I can feel everything i am really mad for you but i can’t stop this marriage

Siya (jerking him) – Then you don’t have any right on me

And she stormed out of the room

(Fokat me gulu gulu ni krne ka re baba)

(Bhai honesty mera dimg ghum gya ye scene likhne me i hope u all won’t find this offended if u then pardon me

Sometimes closeness make people more apart )

Done for today i swear me bor ho gyi likhne me this marriage functions sucks man😭😭 forgive me if it was not upto your expectations

Luv uh all