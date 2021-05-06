Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 37

Hello everyone i am back i am so happy from your comments keep going
Well in this epi it was supposed to held marriage but i was quite disturbed by something so ended up this
This epi contain so many songs so if u don’t like songs then read on ur will
I tried my best hope you all like it do tell me in comments how was it
So epi starts
Scene 1
Most awaited sangit is here
Everyone gets ready
(Bhiya shunya circle zero ki photu ni mili meko)
Vansh – Ladies and gentlemen may i have your attention plz (riddhu ni mili attention hi lelu )
Today i will be be host of this evening
So let’s start today’s sangit with my sister siya’s performance
And siya started dancing
Song plays
( All the lyrics doesn’t suit but i luv this songs guys)
She dances looking at vyom
Toda Jayega Tu Bhi Toda Jayega
Meri Tarah Tu Bhi Chhoda Jayega
Kitno Ke Dil Barbad Karega Aag Lagayega
Tu Sach Mein Kitna Behaya Hai, Sach Yeh Samne ayega
Tune Bada Sataya Hai Mujhe, Ja Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega
Haye Bada Rulaya Hai Mujhe, Ja Tu Bhi Rulaya Jayega
Translation
Someday, you’ll be shattered. You, too, will be broken at some point.
You, too, will be abandoned some day, just like me.
How many people’s hearts are you going to break? How many of them are you going to set on fire?
How shameless you actually are, it will be revealed someday.
You’ve already tortured me enough. I curse you that you will be tortured in the same way someday.
You’ve made me cry enough. I curse you for the fact that someone will make you someday.
You’ve already tormented me enough.
Everyone claps
Vyom has now tears in his eyes
His pov
I am sorry siya i couldn’t do anything for you
Your anger is valid i am sorry siya
Pov ends
Vansh – Its time for my performance
And he started dancing looking at riddhu
( Most awaited scene is here your channa mereya is here guys)
mehfil mein teri
hum na rahein jo
gham to nahi hai
gham to nahi hai
kisse hamaare, nazdeekiyon ke
kam to nahi hain
kam to nahi hain.
kitni dafa subah ko meri
tere aangan mein baithe maine shaam kiya
channa mereya mereya
channa mereya mereya
channa mereya mereya beliya
o piyaa ..
Translation
if I am not there in your gathering,
there is no sadness,
there is no sadness..
stories of ours, of our closenesses,
aren’t less,
they are plenty.
so many times I have turned
my mornings into evenings sitting in your courtyard.
[that is I have so many times passed my time there.]
Everyone claps
Vansh – Let’s proceed forward
Suddenly a girl comes
Girl – without me !! Not fair devar ji
Vyom – preeta bhabhi !! Finally you came
Guys she is my bhabhi preeta
Preeta – Hello everyone
She hugs everyone
Suddenly a man comes
Man – You forgot your dear husband not fair preeta arora (smjh gye honge abhi tk to yr ki kon aya h)
Vyom – karan bhai !!
And he just pounced on him
Vyom – so guys this my karan bhai and preeta bhabhi
Preeta goes to riddhima
Preeta – i can say one thing you are so pretty
Riddhima – Thnq bhabhi
Preeta – As your bhabhi i wanna say just follow your heart dear
Marrige is lifetime decision once you are in the their is no back off (behen divorce nam ka bhi kuch hota h bhul gyi kya )
Riddhima – Thnq bhabhi
Vansh – lets proceed forward now
So its time for groom’s dance
And vyom started dancing looking at siya
Song plays
O kuch aisa kar kamaal ki tera ho jaaun
Main kisi aur ka hoon filhaal ke tera ho jaaun
Main kisi aur ka hoon filhaal ke tera ho jaaun
Tu Mainu Puch Na Koi Sawaal,
Chal Door Kite Mere Naal,
Ke Tera Ho Jaaun,
Main Kisee Aur Ka Hoon Filhaal,
Ke Teraa Ho Jaaun
Translation
Do some magic so that I become yours Do some magic so that I become yours
I’m someone else’s right now (married to someone else) I’m someone else’s right now So that I become yours I’m someone else’s right now So that I become yours
Everyone claps
Then a man and a woman comes
Man – Vyom my brother u forgot me right
Woman – Hello my sweet sweet groom
Vyom – Welcome my jigar ke tukdo
Guys this is shivay bhaiya and anika bhabhi
( So guys this all are my favorite couples so bear them for today )
Everyone welcomes them
Vansh – So lets start the bride’s performance
He goes near riddhima and winks
Vansh – All the best sweetheart
And riddhima started dancing
Song plays
zakham aisa tune lagaya
deewani, deewani, deewani, deewani ho gayi
marham aisa tune lagaya
ruhaani, ruhaani, ruhaani, ruhaani ho gayi
pehchaan mere ishq ki ab to
ravaani, ravani, rawaani, rawani ho gayi
ho .. mash’hoor mere ishq ki kahani ho gayi
kehte hain ye deewani mastani ho gayi
haan deewani, haan deewani, deewani ho gayi
Jo jag ne na maani toh maine bhi thaani
kahaan thi main dekho kahaan chali aayi
kehte hain ye deewani mastani ho gayi
deewani haan deewani, deewani ho gayi
Translation
you gave me such a wound,
that I went crazy, crazy..
you applied such a balm,
I became all soulful..
the identity of my love has now become of a flow the story of my love has become famous,
when the world didn’t agree, I also decided (to do this)
and see where I have come today..
it is said that this mad one has become Mastani.
yeah, I’ve gone crazy
Riddhima ends the dance and falls in vansh’s arm (pehle siya ab ye langdi ho kya apne akhiyo ke jharoke khol ke naacho na)
They share an eyelock
Anika goes to vansh – Hello handsome
If i say something would you mind
Vansh – absolutely not go ahead
Anika – Shivay and mine marriage was forced one but we are happy with each other but it is not necessary in everyone’s life do fight for your love i know you understand very well what i am saying
Vansh (smiling) – And what if my love doesn’t want to be mine
Karan comes
Karan – Then make her yours
When i wanted preeta i married her in disguise # sehrekiaadme and see she is so happy with me
Anika – Even i hate shivay back then so what she is your love fight for her u have time u have chance not everyone get this
And she leaves
Vansh’s Pov
I know what i have to do know (smirking)
Vyom – Ok guys now lets have a group dance
A man’s voice come
Man – group dance that too without me c’mon saale sahab
Vyom – Neil !! My buddy welcome home
And they both hug
Vyom – Where is avni di
Neil – Do u think i can escape from her she is always after me
Avni you eat
Avni – Someone is praising me Right
Neil (fumble) – yes m.yes..i ..i was saying so
Vyom hugs avni
Vyom – So guys this is my di avni and neil jiju
Again songs play
Vansh sings -Jan Jan Kehte The,
Kal Tak Woh Mujhse,
Mile Aj Mujhko,
Anjan Bank, (looking at riddhu)
Siya sings -Badla Jo Waqt Mera,
Wo Bhi Badal Gaye,
Duniya Basa Li Mujhe,
Veeran Karke ,. (Looking at vyom) (nito kya meko dekh k gayegi)
Riddhima sings – Bade Humdard Bante The,
Bade Bedard Nikle Woh, (looking at vansh )
Vansh sings – Dil Ko Nahin Ab Bhi Yakeen,
Wo Ho Gaye Paraye,
Aise gaye mujhe chod jaise,
Jan Jism Se Jaye, (looking at riddhu)
Siya sings – Bade Humdard Bante The,
Bade bedard nikle woh, (looking at vyom)
Riddhima sings -Humse Nahin Hoga Kabhi,
Ab Pyar Dobara,
Tera Nam Leke Tanha Hi,
Mar Jayenge Yara, (looking at vansh)
Everyone claps
Neil goes to vyom – I am a police officer and my observation says all of your life are intangled with each other mend it asap saale sahab identity your love and get her (looking at siya)
Shivay goes to him – hello beautiful lady
Why are you standing here alone
Siya (sadly smiling) – hath mehboob ka kya chuta hm tanha ho gye
Khwab hmare kya ujade hm viran ho gye
#aishad
Shivay – Forgetting your love is easy but getting your love is difficult dear
Rather than crying here try to get your love it will be the most happiest feeling in the life
He leaves
Preeta – Guys i wanna see your couple dance
Dance started
Vyom – riddhu
Vansh- siya
Riddhima sings for vyom
(I literally felt that lyrics although their is no love between them but vyom really took care of her i hope u like it)
Na kuch poocha
Na kuch maanga
Tune dil se diya jo diya
Na kuch bola
Na kuch tola
Muskura ke diya jo diya
Tuhi dhoop tuhi chhaya
Tuhi apna paraya
Aur kuch naa jaanun
Just know that
Tujhmay rab dikhta hai
Yaara main kya karoon
Sajdey sar jhukta hai
Yaara main kya karoon
Translation
You asked no questions
Didn’t ask anything in return
You gave me all straight from the heart
Didn’t say one word
Or judge me a while
You gave me all with happily
You’re my sun You’re my shade
You’re my own you’ll never fade
I know nothing else
But this that
I see my god in you
I don’t know what to do my beloved
I can’t help but bow before you
I don’t know what to do my beloved
I see my god in you
Partner changes
Vansh – riddhu
Vyom – siya
Vansh( leaning to her ears) -someone is going to kill me today by looks only
Riddhima (concerned) – how many times i have to say that don’t talk about death
Vansh – aww..my sweetheart this much care uff!!
He sings for her
Tere Kareeb Hote Hi Mujh mein Jan Si Aa Jaye,
Tere Door Jate Hi Meri Yeh Sansein Bhi Tham Jaye,
Translation
i feel more alive as I get closer to you.
My breaths come to a halt as you leave.
Siya and vyom are dancing and she sings for vyom
Har Lamha Meri Aankhein Tujhe Dekhna Hi Chahe,
Har Rasta Mera Teri Taraf Hi Jaye,
Translation
My eyes are constantly yearning to see you.
Every path I’ve taken has led me to you
They all dance
Bepanah Pyar Tujhse Tu Kyun Jane Na,
Huwa Ikrar Tujhse Tu Kyun Mane Na,
Translation
My love for you is limitless. Why aren’t you aware of it?
Now that I’ve promised you my love, why don’t you give your permission
Everyone claps
Avni – You guys are so boring
Let’s Rock the stage guys
Shivay and karan sings – main daalun taal pe bhangRa
tu bhi gidda paa le
chal aisa rang jamaa de hum
ke bane sabhi matwaale
Anika and preeta sings -mann kahe ki main le aaun
chaand aur taare saare
Siya sings – keep the moon in your hands
is maang mein bhar doon taare
Vyom sings – hello! Hello! too much hai tumne lagaayi
ye lo, ye lo, control karo mere bhai
Everyone dances-dhak-dhak dhak-dhak dhaDke ye dil
chhan chhan bole amritsari chooDiyaan
raat badi hai mastaani
koi dilbar jaani kar le gallan gooDiyaan
Translation
I’ll dance bhangDa on the beat,
you too dance the giddha dance,
come, let’s have such fun here,
that everyone goes crazy having fun..
the heart says I’ll go and get
moon and all the stars,
I’ll keep moon there in these hands,
and fill the stars in your hair parting.
hello, hello, when did you come to the floor,
take this, take this, what a solid fun is going on here..
hello, hello, you have had (drunk) too much,
take this, take this, control my brother.
the heart beats, thump-thump,
and Amritsar’s bangles jingle,
the night is such a fun,
some beloved should talk sweetly (to me)..
Ceremony khtm paisa hajam
Kl shadi hai ajana sb
Done for today bohot zada songs ho gye na i too felt that i hope u liked it
In next epi om mangalam bhagwan vishnu i mean shadi will be there and hogi shadi chill!!
Target is 35
Guya do tell me how was my songs selection
Love uh all
The post Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 37 appeared first on Telly Updates.