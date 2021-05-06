Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 37

Hello everyone i am back i am so happy from your comments keep going

Well in this epi it was supposed to held marriage but i was quite disturbed by something so ended up this

This epi contain so many songs so if u don’t like songs then read on ur will

I tried my best hope you all like it do tell me in comments how was it

So epi starts

Scene 1

Most awaited sangit is here

Everyone gets ready

(Bhiya shunya circle zero ki photu ni mili meko)

Vansh – Ladies and gentlemen may i have your attention plz (riddhu ni mili attention hi lelu )

Today i will be be host of this evening

So let’s start today’s sangit with my sister siya’s performance

And siya started dancing

Song plays

( All the lyrics doesn’t suit but i luv this songs guys)

She dances looking at vyom

Toda Jayega Tu Bhi Toda Jayega

Meri Tarah Tu Bhi Chhoda Jayega

Kitno Ke Dil Barbad Karega Aag Lagayega

Tu Sach Mein Kitna Behaya Hai, Sach Yeh Samne ayega

Tune Bada Sataya Hai Mujhe, Ja Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega

Haye Bada Rulaya Hai Mujhe, Ja Tu Bhi Rulaya Jayega

Translation

Someday, you’ll be shattered. You, too, will be broken at some point.

You, too, will be abandoned some day, just like me.

How many people’s hearts are you going to break? How many of them are you going to set on fire?

How shameless you actually are, it will be revealed someday.

You’ve already tortured me enough. I curse you that you will be tortured in the same way someday.

You’ve made me cry enough. I curse you for the fact that someone will make you someday.

You’ve already tormented me enough.

Everyone claps

Vyom has now tears in his eyes

His pov

I am sorry siya i couldn’t do anything for you

Your anger is valid i am sorry siya

Pov ends

Vansh – Its time for my performance

And he started dancing looking at riddhu

( Most awaited scene is here your channa mereya is here guys )

mehfil mein teri

hum na rahein jo

gham to nahi hai

gham to nahi hai

kisse hamaare, nazdeekiyon ke

kam to nahi hain

kam to nahi hain.

kitni dafa subah ko meri

tere aangan mein baithe maine shaam kiya

channa mereya mereya

channa mereya mereya

channa mereya mereya beliya

o piyaa ..

Translation

if I am not there in your gathering,

there is no sadness,

there is no sadness..

stories of ours, of our closenesses,

aren’t less,

they are plenty.

so many times I have turned

my mornings into evenings sitting in your courtyard.

[that is I have so many times passed my time there.]

Everyone claps

Vansh – Let’s proceed forward

Suddenly a girl comes

Girl – without me !! Not fair devar ji

Vyom – preeta bhabhi !! Finally you came

Guys she is my bhabhi preeta

Preeta – Hello everyone

She hugs everyone

Suddenly a man comes

Man – You forgot your dear husband not fair preeta arora (smjh gye honge abhi tk to yr ki kon aya h)

Vyom – karan bhai !!

And he just pounced on him

Vyom – so guys this my karan bhai and preeta bhabhi

Preeta goes to riddhima

Preeta – i can say one thing you are so pretty

Riddhima – Thnq bhabhi

Preeta – As your bhabhi i wanna say just follow your heart dear

Marrige is lifetime decision once you are in the their is no back off (behen divorce nam ka bhi kuch hota h bhul gyi kya )

Riddhima – Thnq bhabhi

Vansh – lets proceed forward now

So its time for groom’s dance

And vyom started dancing looking at siya

Song plays

O kuch aisa kar kamaal ki tera ho jaaun

Main kisi aur ka hoon filhaal ke tera ho jaaun

Main kisi aur ka hoon filhaal ke tera ho jaaun

Tu Mainu Puch Na Koi Sawaal,

Chal Door Kite Mere Naal,

Ke Tera Ho Jaaun,

Main Kisee Aur Ka Hoon Filhaal,

Ke Teraa Ho Jaaun

Translation

Do some magic so that I become yours Do some magic so that I become yours

I’m someone else’s right now (married to someone else) I’m someone else’s right now So that I become yours I’m someone else’s right now So that I become yours

Everyone claps

Then a man and a woman comes

Man – Vyom my brother u forgot me right

Woman – Hello my sweet sweet groom

Vyom – Welcome my jigar ke tukdo

Guys this is shivay bhaiya and anika bhabhi

( So guys this all are my favorite couples so bear them for today )

Everyone welcomes them

Vansh – So lets start the bride’s performance

He goes near riddhima and winks

Vansh – All the best sweetheart

And riddhima started dancing

Song plays

zakham aisa tune lagaya

deewani, deewani, deewani, deewani ho gayi

marham aisa tune lagaya

ruhaani, ruhaani, ruhaani, ruhaani ho gayi

pehchaan mere ishq ki ab to

ravaani, ravani, rawaani, rawani ho gayi

ho .. mash’hoor mere ishq ki kahani ho gayi

kehte hain ye deewani mastani ho gayi

haan ​​deewani, haan deewani, deewani ho gayi

Jo jag ne na maani toh maine bhi thaani

kahaan thi main dekho kahaan chali aayi

kehte hain ye deewani mastani ho gayi

deewani haan deewani, deewani ho gayi

Translation

you gave me such a wound,

that I went crazy, crazy..

you applied such a balm,

I became all soulful..

the identity of my love has now become of a flow the story of my love has become famous,

when the world didn’t agree, I also decided (to do this)

and see where I have come today..

it is said that this mad one has become Mastani.

yeah, I’ve gone crazy

Riddhima ends the dance and falls in vansh’s arm (pehle siya ab ye langdi ho kya apne akhiyo ke jharoke khol ke naacho na )

They share an eyelock

Anika goes to vansh – Hello handsome

If i say something would you mind

Vansh – absolutely not go ahead

Anika – Shivay and mine marriage was forced one but we are happy with each other but it is not necessary in everyone’s life do fight for your love i know you understand very well what i am saying

Vansh (smiling) – And what if my love doesn’t want to be mine

Karan comes

Karan – Then make her yours

When i wanted preeta i married her in disguise # sehrekiaadme and see she is so happy with me

Anika – Even i hate shivay back then so what she is your love fight for her u have time u have chance not everyone get this

And she leaves

Vansh’s Pov

I know what i have to do know (smirking)

Vyom – Ok guys now lets have a group dance

A man’s voice come

Man – group dance that too without me c’mon saale sahab

Vyom – Neil !! My buddy welcome home

And they both hug

Vyom – Where is avni di

Neil – Do u think i can escape from her she is always after me

Avni you eat

Avni – Someone is praising me Right

Neil (fumble) – yes m.yes..i ..i was saying so

Vyom hugs avni

Vyom – So guys this is my di avni and neil jiju

Again songs play

Vansh sings -Jan Jan Kehte The,

Kal Tak Woh Mujhse,

Mile Aj Mujhko,

Anjan Bank, (looking at riddhu)

Siya sings -Badla Jo Waqt Mera,

Wo Bhi Badal Gaye,

Duniya Basa Li Mujhe,

Veeran Karke ,. (Looking at vyom) (nito kya meko dekh k gayegi )

Riddhima sings – Bade Humdard Bante The,

Bade Bedard Nikle Woh, (looking at vansh )

Vansh sings – Dil Ko Nahin Ab Bhi Yakeen,

Wo Ho Gaye Paraye,

Aise gaye mujhe chod jaise,

Jan Jism Se Jaye, (looking at riddhu)

Siya sings – Bade Humdard Bante The,

Bade bedard nikle woh, (looking at vyom)

Riddhima sings -Humse Nahin Hoga Kabhi,

Ab Pyar Dobara,

Tera Nam Leke Tanha Hi,

Mar Jayenge Yara, (looking at vansh)

Everyone claps

Neil goes to vyom – I am a police officer and my observation says all of your life are intangled with each other mend it asap saale sahab identity your love and get her (looking at siya)

Shivay goes to him – hello beautiful lady

Why are you standing here alone

Siya (sadly smiling) – hath mehboob ka kya chuta hm tanha ho gye

Khwab hmare kya ujade hm viran ho gye

#aishad

Shivay – Forgetting your love is easy but getting your love is difficult dear

Rather than crying here try to get your love it will be the most happiest feeling in the life

He leaves

Preeta – Guys i wanna see your couple dance

Dance started

Vyom – riddhu

Vansh- siya

Riddhima sings for vyom

(I literally felt that lyrics although their is no love between them but vyom really took care of her i hope u like it)

Na kuch poocha

Na kuch maanga

Tune dil se diya jo diya

Na kuch bola

Na kuch tola

Muskura ke diya jo diya

Tuhi dhoop tuhi chhaya

Tuhi apna paraya

Aur kuch naa jaanun

Just know that

Tujhmay rab dikhta hai

Yaara main kya karoon

Sajdey sar jhukta hai

Yaara main kya karoon

Translation

You asked no questions

Didn’t ask anything in return

You gave me all straight from the heart

Didn’t say one word

Or judge me a while

You gave me all with happily

You’re my sun You’re my shade

You’re my own you’ll never fade

I know nothing else

But this that

I see my god in you

I don’t know what to do my beloved

I can’t help but bow before you

I don’t know what to do my beloved

I see my god in you

Partner changes

Vansh – riddhu

Vyom – siya

Vansh( leaning to her ears) -someone is going to kill me today by looks only

Riddhima (concerned) – how many times i have to say that don’t talk about death

Vansh – aww..my sweetheart this much care uff!!

He sings for her

Tere Kareeb Hote Hi Mujh mein Jan Si Aa Jaye,

Tere Door Jate Hi Meri Yeh Sansein Bhi Tham Jaye,

Translation

i feel more alive as I get closer to you.

My breaths come to a halt as you leave.

Siya and vyom are dancing and she sings for vyom

Har Lamha Meri Aankhein Tujhe Dekhna Hi Chahe,

Har Rasta Mera Teri Taraf Hi Jaye,

Translation

My eyes are constantly yearning to see you.

Every path I’ve taken has led me to you

They all dance

Bepanah Pyar Tujhse Tu Kyun Jane Na,

Huwa Ikrar Tujhse Tu Kyun Mane Na,

Translation

My love for you is limitless. Why aren’t you aware of it?

Now that I’ve promised you my love, why don’t you give your permission

Everyone claps

Avni – You guys are so boring

Let’s Rock the stage guys

Shivay and karan sings – main daalun taal pe bhangRa

tu bhi gidda paa le

chal aisa rang jamaa de hum

ke bane sabhi matwaale

Anika and preeta sings -mann kahe ki main le aaun

chaand aur taare saare

Siya sings – keep the moon in your hands

is maang mein bhar doon taare

Vyom sings – hello! Hello! too much hai tumne lagaayi

ye lo, ye lo, control karo mere bhai

Everyone dances-dhak-dhak dhak-dhak dhaDke ye dil

chhan chhan bole amritsari chooDiyaan

raat badi hai mastaani

koi dilbar jaani kar le gallan gooDiyaan

Translation

I’ll dance bhangDa on the beat,

you too dance the giddha dance,

come, let’s have such fun here,

that everyone goes crazy having fun..

the heart says I’ll go and get

moon and all the stars,

I’ll keep moon there in these hands,

and fill the stars in your hair parting.

hello, hello, when did you come to the floor,

take this, take this, what a solid fun is going on here..

hello, hello, you have had (drunk) too much,

take this, take this, control my brother.

the heart beats, thump-thump,

and Amritsar’s bangles jingle,

the night is such a fun,

some beloved should talk sweetly (to me)..

Ceremony khtm paisa hajam

Kl shadi hai ajana sb

Done for today bohot zada songs ho gye na i too felt that i hope u liked it

In next epi om mangalam bhagwan vishnu i mean shadi will be there and hogi shadi chill!!

Target is 35

Guya do tell me how was my songs selection

Love uh all

The post Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 37 appeared first on Telly Updates.