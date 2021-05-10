Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 38

Hello everyone first of all i wanna apologize for not posting since 3 days i was not in right frame of mind so plz pardon me and do comments
So episode starts here
Scene 1
Next day
Meera – Their is ritual in our family that bride’s brother blesses her with red chunri..
Vyom – Fine then go ahead
Riddhima – I know my brother will do it right bhai
And angre just took step to come forward
Suddenly rehan comes forward and takes the chunri (bhai meko bhi abhi abhi yad aya ki ye bhi character hai meri story me )
And keep it on riddhima’s head
Rehan – After sejal di i consider you as my sister and you loved me like your own brother shivanya di
Riddhima – You are not my brother by blood but our relation is beyond that
And she looks at angre with painful eyes
Angre has tears in his eyes
His POV
I lost my sona!! She was right i lost her
What will be more painful than this
That my sister is considering someone else as her brother in front of me
Meri ek zid ne sab barbaad kr dia (happy realization angu baby)
POV ends
Riddhima’s POV
The pain you gave me is much more than this bhai
U can’t even imagine how i felt when you said that i died for you
Pov ends
Meera – Everyone get ready marrige will start in few hours
Everyone departed to their rooms
Scene 2
Riddhima’s room
Preeta anika and avni are helping her in getting ready
Preeta – I hope you are clear about this marrige riddhima
Riddhima – What will happen if i am not
It makes no difference
Avni – Then so many lives will be destroy
Riddhima’s POV
Ye kya ho rha hai meri zindagi ke sath bappa
Ek taraf mera pyr hai or ek trf mera aatm samman
Koi chamtkar kro bappa
POV ends
Scene 3
Ishani’s Room
Vansh is sitting near ishani holding her hand
Vansh (crying) – My life is in your hands princess only you can save my love
Wake up princess your brother needs you
Only you can stop this marriage
People think that i can’t stop i can but i know my sweetheart she won’t choose me over her self respect and i am proud of her for this
But i can’t loose her no..
Wake up princess wake up..
And he cries bitterly
His pov
I won’t cry i am vansh raisinghania i will snatch what is mine
Song plays in bgm
pyar ki rah main mujh ko yun chhodne wale
ja tujhe maaf kiya
ja tujhe maaf kiya
dil ko torne wale
toot kar pyar kare dil jo bhikar jata hai
ishq to samne ankhon ke mukar jata hai
apni dhadkan ko mere dil se jodne wale
ja tujhe maaf kiya dil ko torne wale
(My fav song guys)
Scene 4
Vyom’s room
Vyom is getting ready but he is unable to tie his sehra
Suddenly siya comes
She – May i help you
Vyom- are you angry from me siya
Siya (smiling) – do i have that right
Vyom – Please siya don’t say like this i am already feeling guilty
Siya – U don’t have to
And she starts making wear him sehra
Vyom holds her hand
Vyom – you will always be my best friend siya
Siya – I am not Worthy of it
Suddenly anaisha comes
Anaisha – Siya aunty can you please help me in getting ready in mumma is busy na
Siya (looking at vyom) – I can’t take your mumma’s place baby
Anaisha – But you love me like her only na please help me
And they both leave
Siya’s poV
Yuh toh kabhi mile nhi hum unse ajnabi bankar
Par dil ko sukun ata tha unse milkar
Na khayal mohhobatt ka na ibadat ishq ki
Na jine ki tamanna na khwaish marne ki
Be matlab ki zindagi me koi ber nhi tha
Wo apna sa lgne wala mere liye itna bhi ger nhi tha
Or phir kuch uh hua ki
Chal diye hum sath us raah par
Jaha hmari manzil hi alg thi
Mene soch bhi kese liya wo mera hoga
ye to khwaish hi galat thi
Wese to raha nhi zada lamba sath hmara
Par jitna bhi chle uska bankar chle
Or phir hath chhod gya wo hmara
Tut gya mera dil ..mit gyi hatho se mere mohhobatt ki nishani
Phir kabhi mukkamal nhi hui hamari adhuri kahani
#aishaD
(So guys u were missing my shyri so here it is enjoy)
Scene 5
At unknown place
A man is sitting on chair facing his back to the wall with cigerate in his hands
Man (smirking)- Someone’s doom is coming
I will destroy you bhabhi ji
Suddenly a women comes
Women – Vikram ji !!!
Man – shwetlana !! My wife! Come baby
And she sits in his lap
(So guys new entries are here they will be the villains)
Shwetlana – What are you planning
Vikram – their doom!!
We will avenge our lose
We will destroy each and everyone
Vansh bhi marega !! Riddhima bhi maregi
Or jo mere raste me ayega wo bhi mrega
Shwetlana – They will shade blood tears like will did back then
And they both hug each other
Scene 6
Riddhima and vyom descends from stairs
Riddhima is in veil and vyom is in sehra
Anaisha hugs riddhima
Anaisha – Wow mumma!! You are looking so pretty
Riddhima – But you didn’t see my face na baby
Anaisha – But i know as my mumma is so pretty but i want to see you and papa
Anika – We will see them after completing marrige baby this is ritual
They both sit in mandap
Pandit ji starts residing mantras
Riddhima’s POV
I don’t know what i am doing is right or wrong but today i lost my vansh my love
Avni comes and do gathbandhan
They both takes marrige vows
Vyom puts nuptial chain in her neck
and apply vermilion
Pandit – You are now united till 7 births
No force can make you apart
You are now husband and wife
Anaisha – Now we can see mumma papa’s face
Meera – No baby!! We can see their face tomorrow after performing a ritual
Pandit ji – Take blessings from everyone
They both goes to take blessings from dadi anupriya and meera
Vyom and riddhima bend to take blessings from meera
Suddenly riddhima notices the ring in vyom’s hand
Her POV
This is not vyom’s engagement ring
It means he is not vyom then who is he
She stands and remove her veil
Riddhima – Who are you
Karan – What are you saying riddhima
Riddhima – I said who are you show me your face
Shivay – Why are you saying these
She comes near vyom and removes his sehra
Riddhima – Youuuuuu !!!!!!
Done for today it is quite short becoz next epi contain past revelation
Bdi mehnt ki hai yr 3 din baad ayi hu toh shyri photo sb dale hai ab comment bhi krdena mst mst
Luv uh all
