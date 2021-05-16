Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 40

Hello everyone i am back
I am happy from your response
Do support i can’t believe i completed 40 episode
Episode is quite offensive if u won’t like do tell me in comment
Rrahul sir just rocked in yesterday epi but i am disappointed with 6 ghnte ka raaz it could be more interesting
So epi starts here
Scene 1
Riddhima (in low voice) – ishannii!!
A man is holding ishani at gun point
Ishani – Riddhu please save me
Riddhima – Vikram You !!!
kis kis ko yad hai ye 😂
What the hell are you doing here
Ishani – You know him riddhu!!
Vikram – Shut up both of you !! If you say a single word i will kill you both
Riddhima – Listen leave her do whatever u want with me only
Vikram – You both are my culprits i will punish both of u
Ishani push him hard and she also fall on the floor
Riddhima – ishani are you ok
Vikram holds ishani’s leg
Ishani – Riddhu run…
Riddhima – I am not going anywhere
She pick a vase and throw in his direct but it hits ishani and blood started oozing from her head
Vikram – I swear if u make any noice i will rip off her head and think about her baby
Riddhima – No no!! Don’t do this we will do what u will say
Vikram – Write a letter for vansh stating this marriage is fake
Riddhima (bewildered) – What !!How can i no!! Please
Vikram – Write or!! I am
He keeps gun on ishani’s forehead
Riddhima writes letter
Her POV
Sorry vansh i can’t do anything but i love you please forgive me if you can i didn’t imagine that the most beautiful day of my life would turn like this
Pov ends
Vikram – Now both of you do as i say
He make them out from the room from window and blindfolded them
Scene 2
In car
Riddhima – What do you want vikram please leave us
Ishani – You bastard my bhai won’t spare you
Vikram – i have already so many scores to settle with him
And he slaps ishani
Vikram -Now zip up your mouth
He pulls riddhima’s hair
You will shed blo*dy tears now
And he took them at secluded warehouse
And remove blindfolded
Ridhima and ishani hug each other
Riddhima – Nothing will happen to u
Ishani – But who is he
Suddenly a lady comes
Lady – I will tell you who we are
Riddhima – Shwetlana you!!!
Shwetlana – Yes my darling
And she comes near riddhima and slap her and she fell on the floor
Ishani raise her hand to slap her but shwetlana twist her hand
Shwetlana – Dare you to pull any stunt
Your one wrong move and your baby will die
Riddhima – what do you want from her
Vikram gives ishani a gun
Ishani – – what are you doing😭
Vikram – Shoot your to be bhabhi
Ishani – what !! No i won’t
Shwetlana – If you won’t kill her than i will kill your baby
Riddhima takes gun from her hand and keep on her forehead
Riddhima (crying) – Ishani shoot me!!😭
Ishani (crying) – No!! I can’t please don’t do this i can’t kill her
Vikram – but we can!!!
Shwetlana comes and holds ishani’s hair in her fist
She- now u see what we can do
She pushes her on the floor amd
Riddhima runs to ishani but vikram holds her
Riddhima (crying) – Stop!! Plz don’t do this no!!
Her POV
Vansh where are you ! Please come fast i need you your sweetheart needs you vansh
Pov ends
Ishani’s pOv
(Crying ) she keeps her hand on her stomach
Baby!! Don’t get scared ok you are my baby na we both are strong nothing will happen to u mumma wil save you
Your papa is coming he will save us
Pov ends
And shwetlana forcefully injects a injection to ishani
Ishani (shouting) – No!! Plz what are you doing .. angre!! Plz save me
Vikram – Now your baby will die!!
This is slow poison
And guess what it won’t get caught in any medical test
And riddhima and ishani started crying
Riddhima (shouting) – Stop this nonsense damn it
Shwetlana – Nonsense !! This is nonsense and what you did with us was right!!
You snatched our precious thing from us
We sheded blood tears back then now it’s time to pay off
And vikram and shwetlana laughs eveily
Riddhima and ishani stared crying hugging each other😭😭
Riddhima – why didn’t you kill me
Ishani – How can i riddhu
Vikram – Okok enough of your family drama
It’s time for action now!!
He places a laptop in front of them
In which the whole CCTV of VR mansion is shown
Riddhima – What is this!!
Vikram – Oh my goodness
You both are such a fool
Now listen to me
Vansh and angre are searching both of u
And they will come here anytime
Shwetlana – when they will come here riddhima you have To shoot ishani
And if you won’t then
Riddhima – then !! 😦
Vikram – I have planted 3 bombs in VR mansion
Imagine your family and guest will die in bomb blast
Ishani (crying ) – why are you doing this!
Vikram – Riddhima!! Tell her na!! Why are we doing this
Riddhima grabs his collar
Riddhima (angry) – i am not gonna kill ishani
My vansh will be here anytime he won’t spare you
Vikram – I think i have to give you a demo
Right shwetlana baby😉
Shwetlana – yes baby!!😉
Vikram clap once
And bhoooooommmm!!!
A bomb blast!! In Backside of VR mansion
Ishani and riddhima both shouts
Nooooooo !!!!
They both cry😭😭
Vikram – Satisfied now
So !! This was a demo
We both are going vansh will be here anytime
You have to act as if you are against them and remember shoot ishani or we will kill so many innocent people
And dare you to pull Amy stunt we are watching you from CCTV
And they both leave
Riddhima and ishani cry hugging each other
Riddhima – i can’t kill you ishani😭
Ishani – you have to riddhu otherwise they will kill others
Dadi and he are at home
And what if they kill bhai and angre
Nerd!!
You will kill me please
My baby😭😭!!
Riddhima – I am sorry ishani!!
I swear i will avenge this loss!!
And they both cry,😭
Riddhima hold gun at ishani
Vansh and angre comes
Flashback ends
Vansh and angre have tears in their eyes
Trio cry hugging each other
Vansh – i was so wrong abt my sweetheart
Angre – We did so wrong with her
Vansh – You both are so brave princess i promise i will avenge this
Angre – Bhai!! You have to stop that wedding go!!
Ishani – Who’s wedding what are you saying
Vansh (hugging her) – He will tell you everything i have to go now
He kissed her forehead and leave
Flashback ends
Done for today
Phewww!! Finally truth out!!
So much of aram i got!! And u also 😂 still kidney me heart attack are there wait for that😂
Luv uh all target is 35