Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 40

Hello everyone i am back

I am happy from your response

Do support i can’t believe i completed 40 episode

Episode is quite offensive if u won’t like do tell me in comment

Rrahul sir just rocked in yesterday epi but i am disappointed with 6 ghnte ka raaz it could be more interesting

So epi starts here

Scene 1

Riddhima (in low voice) – ishannii!!

A man is holding ishani at gun point

Ishani – Riddhu please save me

Riddhima – Vikram You !!!

kis kis ko yad hai ye 😂

What the hell are you doing here

Ishani – You know him riddhu!!

Vikram – Shut up both of you !! If you say a single word i will kill you both

Riddhima – Listen leave her do whatever u want with me only

Vikram – You both are my culprits i will punish both of u

Ishani push him hard and she also fall on the floor

Riddhima – ishani are you ok

Vikram holds ishani’s leg

Ishani – Riddhu run…

Riddhima – I am not going anywhere

She pick a vase and throw in his direct but it hits ishani and blood started oozing from her head

Vikram – I swear if u make any noice i will rip off her head and think about her baby

Riddhima – No no!! Don’t do this we will do what u will say

Vikram – Write a letter for vansh stating this marriage is fake

Riddhima (bewildered) – What !!How can i no!! Please

Vikram – Write or!! I am

He keeps gun on ishani’s forehead

Riddhima writes letter

Her POV

Sorry vansh i can’t do anything but i love you please forgive me if you can i didn’t imagine that the most beautiful day of my life would turn like this

Pov ends

Vikram – Now both of you do as i say

He make them out from the room from window and blindfolded them

Scene 2

In car

Riddhima – What do you want vikram please leave us

Ishani – You bastard my bhai won’t spare you

Vikram – i have already so many scores to settle with him

And he slaps ishani

Vikram -Now zip up your mouth

He pulls riddhima’s hair

You will shed blo*dy tears now

And he took them at secluded warehouse

And remove blindfolded

Ridhima and ishani hug each other

Riddhima – Nothing will happen to u

Ishani – But who is he

Suddenly a lady comes

Lady – I will tell you who we are

Riddhima – Shwetlana you!!!

Shwetlana – Yes my darling

And she comes near riddhima and slap her and she fell on the floor

Ishani raise her hand to slap her but shwetlana twist her hand

Shwetlana – Dare you to pull any stunt

Your one wrong move and your baby will die

Riddhima – what do you want from her

Vikram gives ishani a gun

Ishani – – what are you doing😭

Vikram – Shoot your to be bhabhi

Ishani – what !! No i won’t

Shwetlana – If you won’t kill her than i will kill your baby

Riddhima takes gun from her hand and keep on her forehead

Riddhima (crying) – Ishani shoot me!!😭

Ishani (crying) – No!! I can’t please don’t do this i can’t kill her

Vikram – but we can!!!

Shwetlana comes and holds ishani’s hair in her fist

She- now u see what we can do

She pushes her on the floor amd

Riddhima runs to ishani but vikram holds her

Riddhima (crying) – Stop!! Plz don’t do this no!!

Her POV

Vansh where are you ! Please come fast i need you your sweetheart needs you vansh

Pov ends

Ishani’s pOv

(Crying ) she keeps her hand on her stomach

Baby!! Don’t get scared ok you are my baby na we both are strong nothing will happen to u mumma wil save you

Your papa is coming he will save us

Pov ends

And shwetlana forcefully injects a injection to ishani

Ishani (shouting) – No!! Plz what are you doing .. angre!! Plz save me

Vikram – Now your baby will die!!

This is slow poison

And guess what it won’t get caught in any medical test

And riddhima and ishani started crying

Riddhima (shouting) – Stop this nonsense damn it

Shwetlana – Nonsense !! This is nonsense and what you did with us was right!!

You snatched our precious thing from us

We sheded blood tears back then now it’s time to pay off

And vikram and shwetlana laughs eveily

Riddhima and ishani stared crying hugging each other😭😭

Riddhima – why didn’t you kill me

Ishani – How can i riddhu

Vikram – Okok enough of your family drama

It’s time for action now!!

He places a laptop in front of them

In which the whole CCTV of VR mansion is shown

Riddhima – What is this!!

Vikram – Oh my goodness

You both are such a fool

Now listen to me

Vansh and angre are searching both of u

And they will come here anytime

Shwetlana – when they will come here riddhima you have To shoot ishani

And if you won’t then

Riddhima – then !! 😦

Vikram – I have planted 3 bombs in VR mansion

Imagine your family and guest will die in bomb blast

Ishani (crying ) – why are you doing this!

Vikram – Riddhima!! Tell her na!! Why are we doing this

Riddhima grabs his collar

Riddhima (angry) – i am not gonna kill ishani

My vansh will be here anytime he won’t spare you

Vikram – I think i have to give you a demo

Right shwetlana baby😉

Shwetlana – yes baby!!😉

Vikram clap once

And bhoooooommmm!!!

A bomb blast!! In Backside of VR mansion

Ishani and riddhima both shouts

Nooooooo !!!!

They both cry😭😭

Vikram – Satisfied now

So !! This was a demo

We both are going vansh will be here anytime

You have to act as if you are against them and remember shoot ishani or we will kill so many innocent people

And dare you to pull Amy stunt we are watching you from CCTV

And they both leave

Riddhima and ishani cry hugging each other

Riddhima – i can’t kill you ishani😭

Ishani – you have to riddhu otherwise they will kill others

Dadi and he are at home

And what if they kill bhai and angre

Nerd!!

You will kill me please

My baby😭😭!!

Riddhima – I am sorry ishani!!

I swear i will avenge this loss!!

And they both cry,😭

Riddhima hold gun at ishani

Vansh and angre comes

Flashback ends

Vansh and angre have tears in their eyes

Trio cry hugging each other

Vansh – i was so wrong abt my sweetheart

Angre – We did so wrong with her

Vansh – You both are so brave princess i promise i will avenge this

Angre – Bhai!! You have to stop that wedding go!!

Ishani – Who’s wedding what are you saying

Vansh (hugging her) – He will tell you everything i have to go now

He kissed her forehead and leave

Flashback ends

Done for today

Phewww!! Finally truth out!!

So much of aram i got!! And u also 😂 still kidney me heart attack are there wait for that😂

Luv uh all target is 35