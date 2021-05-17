ENTERTAINMENT

Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) Sneak Peak #Promo 2

Telly Updates

Hello everyone i am back

Again a heart wrenching news for my family i lost my uncle/chacha (father’s brother) yesterday night

I request u guys plz follow all the norms of covid don’t go out unnecessarily

Again i am unable to give you whole episode so giving this sneak peak

I won’t write episode number as i am also not sure in which epi it will come

Here i go..

Scene 1

Vansh is standing in dark room

Suddenly riddhima comes in white saree

Riddhima – promise me vansh you will live your life for me..

Vansh- Take me with you

You can’t leave me alone here plz don’t go sweetheart

Riddhima started taking backward steps and vanishes

Vansh screams ridddhhhiiimmmaaaa!!

Scene 2

A man in doctor’s attire holding a injection is going to riddhima’s ward

Vyom – wait!! Who are you!!

Doctor – I am new doctor handling this patient’s case

He leaves

Scene 3

Vansh – How is my wife she is fine na

Doctor – I am sorry she is no more!!

You can take the body from mortuary

Scene 4

Vansh is standing in morgue near riddhima’s body

Vansh – Riddhhimma !!

Scene 5

She – I love you vyom

Vyom – i can’t marry you siya if possible then do forget me

So guys this was sneak peak

When will the episode release i am not sure

Do support i need that

