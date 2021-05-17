Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) Sneak Peak #Promo 2

Hello everyone i am back
Again a heart wrenching news for my family i lost my uncle/chacha (father’s brother) yesterday night
I request u guys plz follow all the norms of covid don’t go out unnecessarily
Again i am unable to give you whole episode so giving this sneak peak
I won’t write episode number as i am also not sure in which epi it will come
Here i go..
Scene 1
Vansh is standing in dark room
Suddenly riddhima comes in white saree
Riddhima – promise me vansh you will live your life for me..
Vansh- Take me with you
You can’t leave me alone here plz don’t go sweetheart
Riddhima started taking backward steps and vanishes
Vansh screams ridddhhhiiimmmaaaa!!
Scene 2
A man in doctor’s attire holding a injection is going to riddhima’s ward
Vyom – wait!! Who are you!!
Doctor – I am new doctor handling this patient’s case
He leaves
Scene 3
Vansh – How is my wife she is fine na
Doctor – I am sorry she is no more!!
You can take the body from mortuary
Scene 4
Vansh is standing in morgue near riddhima’s body
Vansh – Riddhhimma !!
Scene 5
She – I love you vyom
Vyom – i can’t marry you siya if possible then do forget me
So guys this was sneak peak
When will the episode release i am not sure
Do support i need that