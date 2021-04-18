RIANSH: WILL THEY FALL IN LOVE? (A beautiful journey) Episode 10 – TMT Updates

Hello guys,

Episode begins with..

Vansh and riddhima reaches the hospital and meets angre and ayisha.

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, what occurred?

AYISHA: Really riddhima, we traced varun’s location. However, after we went there we simply discovered shwetha mendacity on the street in unconscious state. Somebody has stabbed her.We instantly, admitted her..

RIDDHIMA: What did the physician say?

ANGRE: Riddhu, keep calm. The remedy is happening. Nothing will occur to her.

AYISHA: Physician requested us to attend right here. I believe his boyfriend should have executed this. However, what was his motive behind this? Why did he kidnap her?

Riddhima, goes apart and thinks for some time.. Vansh and angre notices her..

ANGRE: Riddhu, what occurred? Atleast now, inform her that it was not shwetha’s boyfriend. Inform her the reality. She is considering that he was behind all this..

RIDDHIMA: No, bhai. What she mentioned was proper. He have to be behind all this..

VANSH: How may or not it’s doable?

RIDDHIMA: Sure, that is the reality..1 week again I noticed him with one other lady. So, I requested my good friend to look at him. In the present day morning he knowledgeable me that varun has many girlfriends. His love for shwetha is faux. It was all his drama. I considered informing this to shwetha. However earlier than that, she took this determination. That is why, I used to be so tensed. I do know that her determination is incorrect and it will probably even spoil her life. I believed to avoid wasting her in some way, however I couldn’t. Now, the one query in my thoughts is, why did varun do this? Why did he deceive shwetha? What was his plan? I’m positive he should have stabbed her. If sure then, why did he do that? Solely varun can reply all my questions. For that, he has to get caught. So, let ayisha go as per her plan. We’ve got to catch varun. This isn’t solely about shwetha. Many ladies have been concerned on this. I don’t need anymore ladies to endure like shwetha. Furthermore, after figuring out all this, I can’t simply sit quietly.

Saying so, she goes..

ANGRE: Vansh, you go and take relaxation. I don’t assume that we’ll be capable to go quickly. It’s going to take time. Tomorrow, is your marriage day. You must look contemporary. Go dwelling and take relaxation. I’ll be with Riddhima. We’ll go dwelling, as soon as these issues get soughted out.

VANSH: Angre, even your marriage is tomorrow. I’ll be with you. We’ll go dwelling collectively after soughting out these issues.

ANGRE: Vansh, why do you need to stress your self? I’ll deal with evrything. You go dwelling.

VANSH: I’ll help my good friend. I gained’t go dwelling. I can’t simply go leaving riddhima on this state. Furthermore..

ANGRE: Wait, you might be fascinated by riddhima. You take care of her. Not unhealthy, vansh.

VANSH: Now, cease teasing me.. I simply need to know, why is riddhima very engrossed on this matter? Why is she so adamant?

ANGRE: Vansh, riddhima is all the time like this. She take care of all her expensive ones. If she takes a call, she gained’t again off till she will get succeed. She simply follows her coronary heart. If one thing appears to be incorrect for her then, she gained’t settle for it. No matter it’s however, she gained’t damage anybody. She’ll go to any extent for her expensive ones.

VANSH: Spectacular…

Simply then, physician comes out..

RIDDHIMA: Physician, what occurred? Is she wonderful?

DOCTOR: Don’t fear. She is ok.

AYISHA: Can we see her?

DOCTOR: Sure, you possibly can. However, don’t permit her to pressure.

Saying so, the physician goes..

Riddhima, ayisha, angre and vansh goes in ..

RIDDHIMA: Shwetha, are you wonderful?

SHWETHA: Sorry riddhima. You informed many instances not to do that. However right this moment I received my punishment. My determination was incorrect. Solely now, I understood this. I shouldn’t have gone with him. I trusted him.

AYISHA: You gone with him? Didn’t he kidnap you?

SHWETHA: No. I liked him. I used to be able to do something for him. However, he deceived me. Riddhima informed me many instances to only take into consideration my household. She requested me to focus on my work. However, I didn’t take heed to her. In truth, I fought along with her. I used to be blind in my love.

AYISHA: Then, how did this occur?

SHWETHA: It was all varun’s plan. He didn’t love me. He used me for his wants. Each time he asks me, I used to provide dwelling cash. Someday, he requested to me take all the cash and jewels. He informed that he’ll marry me and need to begin a brand new life with me. I trusted him and took all the cash and jewels from my dwelling. I went with him. However, on the way in which he took these jewels and cash from me. He stabbed me and pushed me down from the automobile. I couldn’t even stand up from there.

AYISHA: His motive was your cash and jewels. Then, why did he stab you?

SHWETHA: When he informed me that he doesn’t love and it was all his plan to make use of me, I fought with him. I informed him that I’ll inform about him to police. He doesn’t need to get caught. He blackmailed me. I didn’t take heed to him. So, he stabbed me and pushed me down from the automobile. Fortunately, I didn’t die. Thanks for saving me. I don’t need him to flee. Please, do one thing..

AYISHA: Don’t fear. We gained’t let him escape that simply. You must really thank your good friend. It’s she who saved you right this moment.

SHWETHA: Thanks a lot riddhima.

RIDDHIMA: Don’t be formal. You are taking relaxation. I’ll come..

Saying so, she comes out.

RIDDHIMA: I’m sorry, ayisha. Sorry for mendacity to you. My motive was not incorrect. I find out about that varun. I do know that her determination was incorrect. I simply thought to avoid wasting her. My intention was not incorrect..

AYISHA: Go away it riddhima. I do know. In truth, it’s good that we reached there on time. It’s all due to you. Don’t fear. Varun will get caught..

Saying so, she leaves…

Riddhima simply then feels ache in her hand.. Vansh and angre notices this..

ANGRE: What occurred, riddhu?

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, it’s paining…

Each vansh and angre laughs..

RIDDHIMA: Bhai !!

ANGRE: How could time we informed you to band support you hand? You didn’t take heed to us. You probably did the whole lot with this hand. Now, in spite of everything this, after 3 hours you feel this ache..

VANSH: Significantly angre, I couldn’t management my snort.. Take a look at her face…

Riddhima will get offended..

Simply then, a physician passess by them and enters the ICU..

ANGRE: Okay, include me.. At the very least now, get you hand handled…

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, one second ..

ANGRE: What occurred, riddhu?

Riddhima thinks for a second and instantly turns and runs in direction of the ICU..

Whereas operating she takes a surgical procedure scissors and knife from a nurse utilizing her left hand..

Angre and vansh runs behind her shouting her identify.. Riddhima enters the ICU following her, vansh and angre enters… The physician goes close to shwetha. Riddhima instantly assaults the physician utilizing the scissors. She throws the scissors at him and it hurts his neck. The physician, turns and sees riddhima…

ANGRE: Riddhu, what occurred?

VANSH: Riddhima, he’s a physician. He’s the one who saved shwetha.

Riddhima is available in entrance of the physician..

RIDDHIMA: No, he’s Varun… Varun, I do know that it’s you. Get again. Take away your masks…

Angre and Vansh will get shocked…

PRECAP: Varun holds riddhima in gunpoint.

