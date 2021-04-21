RIANSH: WILL THEY FALL IN LOVE? (A beautiful journey) Episode 11 – TMT Updates

Hello guys,

RIDDHIMA: Varun, I do know it’s you.. Take off your masks. I noticed your tattoo and scar in your left hand. Don’t attempt to idiot me.. Take off your masks..

Varun takes off his masks..

VARUN: Riddhima, you’re doing an enormous mistake.



RIDDHIMA: How dare you? You don’t even have the rights to talk.. Do ladies appear like a puppet for you? How dare you to point out your face even after doing all this?



VARUN: Its not my fault. It’s these ladies fault who blindly believed me. They even left their mother and father and mates and blindly believed me. Even shwetha was prepared to go away her mother and father. Even you advised her many instances. Did she hearken to your phrases? No.. Folks typically grow to be idiot in love. These ladies together with shwetha are fools.



Saying so, he laughs..

Simply then, riddhima comes ahead and slaps him hardly. He falls down. Each angre and vansh we’re shocked..

ANGRE: Riddhu, ..



RIDDHIMA: No, bhai.. Please, don’t cease me.. How dare he to talk like this.. As we speak, due to him shwetha is on this state. Not solely shwetha, many women life was spoiled due to him..



Varun will get indignant and will get up.. He comes ahead to slap Riddhima. However, riddhima holds his hand and slaps him once more and pushes him. He falls on vansh and angre and so they each maintain him.

Simply then, ayisha comes there together with the constables.

Varun will get shocked seeing the police there..

ANGRE: How did you come right here?



RIDDHIMA: I knowledgeable her bhai. Truly, the second I acknowledged Varun, I known as her. All these whereas the decision was happening.. She heard all the things and got here right here. I even recorded this name. Now, Varun you may’t escape. This cellphone name would be the proof towards you. As a result of, you your self accepted the crimes.. Now, what occurred to your smile? The place did it vanish? You shouldn’t have completed this..



AYISHA: Thanks riddhima.. This wouldn’t have been attainable with out you..



RIDDHIMA: Don’t thank me.. Truly, all of us ought to thank Varun. As a result of, in the present day he himself accepted his crimes. Truly, it’s he who helped us in the present day.. I’ve despatched that recording to you..



AYISHA: Thanks..



Saying so, she was about to take him. However, all of the sudden he takes his gun and goals at riddhima..

Everybody will get shocked. He holds riddhima in a single hand and pointing gun at her.

VARUN: Now, you all simply should comply with my directions.



ANGRE: Varun, don’t do something..



VARUN: If you’d like your sister alive then, get her cellphone from her hand..



Riddhima offers her cellular..

VARUN: You too take your cellphone out ( pointing at ayisha). Now, you each delete that decision recording..



RIDDHIMA: Bhai, don’t do it.. Ayisha, please don’t delete it..



VARUN: If you’d like her alive then, delete it..



AYISHA & ANGRE: No.. We’ll delete it..



In the meantime riddhima seems to be at vansh and does actions asking him to take a knife from his close by tray. Vansh understands her actions. Ayisha and ANGRE was about to delte the recording. Simply then, vansh takes the knife and throws it to riddhima. She catches it and instantly assaults varun’s hand. He drops the gun in ache. She instantly takes the gun and goals at him..

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, did you delete the recording…



ANGRE: No ..



RIDDHIMA: Thank God!! Now, your recreation is over.. Ayisha, take him instantly..



Ayisha handcuffs Varun and takes him..

ANGRE: Riddhu, are you high quality?

RIDDHIMA: I’m completely high quality, bhai..



VANSH: Are you okay?



RIDDHIMA: Didn’t you hear me? I stated, I’m completely high quality..



ANGRE: Riddhu…



RIDDHIMA: Okay .. Sorry, vansh ..



VANSH: My God!! Did you even know to apologise? First time, I’m listening to this from you..



RIDDHIMA: All my destiny.. Anyhow, thanks for being with us.. However, how did you understood my actions..



VANSH: A genius like me may even perceive a idiot’s motion.



RIDDHIMA: Howdy, bujji ..



ANGRE: Bujji?



VANSH: Are you aware him? She stated that it was some essential character.. Who’s it?



Riddhima laughs and goes..

VANSH: Why is she laughing now? Who’s that bujji?



ANGRE: I actually don’t know, what you guys are going to do after marriage?



Saying so, he bangs his head and goes. Whereas vansh follows him..

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, get the discharge particulars from the physician. I’ll go to shwetha’s home and inform them. You get these particulars and name me..



ANGRE: Okay, riddhu. However, don’t go alone. Take vansh with you..



RIDDHIMA: Okay.. Do I’ve every other possibility? I’ll go along with him..



ANGRE: Riddhu ..



RIDDHIMA: Okay.. I’ll go away now. You name me after getting these particulars..



Saying so, she goes whereas vansh follows her..

Vansh drives the automotive. They each attain shwetha’s home.. Simply then, Angre calls riddhima..

ANGRE: Riddhu, physician stated that they’ll discharge shwetha tomorrow.

RIDDHIMA: Okay, bhai.. You go dwelling. I’ll come there after informing uncle and aunty…



Saying so, she cuts the decision and foes in.

SEJAL: Riddhu, the place is shwetha?



OLD MAN: Riddhima, did you discovered her?



RIDDHIMA: Uncle, don’t fear. We obtained her. She’s high quality. However, you’ll have the ability to see her solely by tomorrow..



OLD MAN: why? What happeed to her?



RIDDHIMA: Uncle, don’t fear.. H



She is in her buddy’s home. It’s the subsequent metropolis. I’ll obtained there by tomorrow and get deliver her dwelling. Don’t fear, she is ok..

OLD MAN: Thanks a lot riddhima. As we speak, you might have saved our life. I gained’t neglect this assist till I die.



RIDDHIMA: Will you thank your daughter..



She takes his blessings and goes.. Vansh and sejal follows her..

The trio attain riddhima’s home. All of them discover Angre standing outdoors the home..

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, what occurred? Why are you standing out?



ANGRE: Riddhu, it’s 2.00 am.. What’s going to we inform our mother and father? I don’t have braveness to go in alone. We even didn’t attend their calls.. What’s going to we do now?



RIDDHIMA: I’ve a plan..



