RIANSH: WILL THEY FALL IN LOVE? (A beautiful journey) Episode 12 – TMT Updates

Hello guys,

Thanks all to your immense response. Please, do maintain supporting me like this…

Episode begins with… .

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, I’ve a plan..

SEJAL: Riddhu, you all plan and go inside. I’ll depart..

RIDDHIMA: The place are you going?

SEJAL: I’m going to the hostel.

Saying so, she leaves..

ANGRE: Go away her..What’s your plan?

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, we’ll inform them that we three had gone to the hospital to get my hand handled.

VANSH: Angre, I believe this plan will work…

ANGRE: Okay, let’s go in…

Saying so, the trio goes in. As quickly as they enter each the households encompass them…

CHANCHAL: The place did you three go?

RIDDHIMA: Mother really, I obtained harm. We went to the hospital for remedy..

Saying so, she exhibits her hand..

RUDRA: Riddhu, how did this occur?

RIDDHIMA: We have been operating and taking part in. Whereas taking part in, I obtained harm..

UMA: Riddhima, you have to be cautious. However, how did she get harm? ( in direction of vansh and Angre)

They each simulatneously solutions…

VANSH: She fell down..

ANGRE: A glass mug fell on her hand..

Seeing their completely different solutions everybody will get confused.

UMA: What ??

Angre and vansh seems to be at one another..

CHANCHAL: Did she fell down or the mug fell on her hand?

They each get nervous and simulatneously solutions..

VANSH: A glass mug fell on her hand..

ANGRE: She fell down..

Once more they each reply otherwise.

RUDRA: What occurred to you each? Now vansh is telling that the glass mug fell on her hand and you’re saying that she fell down. Which is the reality?

ANGRE: Really…

Each have a look at one another and have a look at riddhima..

RIDDHIMA: Dad, I’ll inform you the reality. Really, the mug fell on me and I misplaced the steadiness. So, I fell down..

UMA: However riddhima, who drove the automobile?

Now the three reply collectively..

RIDDHIMA: Bhai ..

ANGRE: Vansh ..

VANSH: Riddhima…

Saying so, the three have a look at one another..

CHANCHAL & UMA: What!! Now what occurred to you three?

RUDRA: Now which is the reality?

The three level out on the self..

RUDRA: You three are making me indignant..

RIDDHIMA: Dad, why are you getting tensed? By some means, I obtained harm. They each took me to the hospital and now I’m okay.. Go away it…

Saying so, she seems to be at vansh and Angre and indicators them to flee. She goes in. Instantly, angre takes his telephone and acts..

ANGRE: Inform me, I’ll ship it to you..

Saying so, he escapes..

Now uma, chanchal and Rudra seems to be at vansh..

VANSH: Mother, even I’ve an necessary work to finish. Come, we’ll depart.

Saying so, he escapes..

Vansh comes out. He receives a message. He seems to be at it. It was riddhima. Riddhima messaged him stating” Thanks for every part” He reads it and uknowingly, a smile seems on his face.. Uma comes out and sees him smiling..

UMA: What occurred? Why are you smiling wanting in your cellular?

VANSH: Nothing mother.. The place is ishani and sia?

UMA: I’ve already despatched them dwelling. Tomorrow is the wedding day. They want some relaxation. So, I’ve despatched them..

VANSH: Okay, come. Let’s depart..

Saying so, he will get within the automobile.. They each depart..

Rudra and chanchal transfer to their rooms..

12.00 am..

Angre hears a knock at his door..

He opens the door and finds riddhima standing there…

ANGRE: Riddhu, what occurred?

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, I couldn’t sleep in my room..

ANGRE: First, are available..

Saying so, he takes her in. They each sit on the mattress..

ANGRE: Why didn’t you get sleep? Did you had any unhealthy desires?

RIDDHIMA: No, bhai ..

ANGRE: Then, what occurred?

Simply then, riddhima begins to cry..

ANGRE: Riddhu, what occurred? Did mother or dad scold you? Or else, Did you consider shwetha?

RIDDHIMA: No bhai.. I simply thought, from tomorrow we received’t be capable of keep collectively. I can’t simply come to your room like this. We received’t be capable of go for night time stroll and have ice lotions. We received’t sit collectively and have our dinner.

Saying so, she cries.

ANGRE: Why are you talking all this now?

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, tomorrow after marriage I’ll go to vansh’s home. After that each one will change..

ANGRE: Riddhu, nothing will change. I’ll all the time be your brother and also you’ll be my sister. If you wish to see me, you come right here. Or else, you name me.. If you wish to go for an evening stroll then, simply inform me. Are you crying for this.. You’ll simply go to vansh’s home. However, our relationship received’t change. We’ll stay the identical. Don’t cry..

Saying so, he wipes his tears..

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, I wish to sleep in your lap..

Saying so, she lies on this lap.

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, you’re the finest brother on this world..

ANGRE: You’re my finest sister on this world..

Saying so, he pats her and makes her sleep.

Riddhima lies on his laps and sleeps. Angre reminisces all his occasions spent with riddhima from childhood..

ANGRE: ( considering) Severely riddhu, even I considered the identical. Every time I return from the workplace, I’ll come to you first. Until at present, we used to have our dinner collectively. We used to talk collectively and have our night time milk. We’ve got by no means ate seperately. Until at present, I’ve by no means gone to sleep with out seeing you. However, from tomorrow I’ve to have my dinner with out you. I can’t see your face earlier than going to the mattress. I can’t see you after coming back from the workplace. I’ll miss you.. I want that this night time shouldn’t recover from. I really feel that I’m going to lose my greatest assist.. I’ll miss you, riddhu..

He kisses on her brow. He wipes his tears and sleeps holding riddhima’s hand..

MORNING, 9.00am…

Riddhima will get prepared for her marriage. Instantly somebody pours water on her face.. She wakes up and simply then, realizes that it was her dream..

ANGRE: What occurred, riddhu? What are you considering?

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, I had a dream.

ANGRE: What’s it?

RIDDHIMA: I used to be preparing for marriage..

ANGRE: Your dream goes to come back true. It’s a must to prepare. In the present day is your marriage..

RIDDHIMA: Cease teasing me ..

Simply then, she realizes..

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, how did I get moist?

Angre laughs at riddhima and exhibits her the water mug..

RIDDHIMA: Bhai, I received’t depart you… I’ve instructed you a lot occasions not to do that..

Angre runs from there whereas riddhima chases him. Whereas operating, they each stumble upon rudra and the water mug which angre had in his hand fell on him and he will get moist..

Simply then, chanchal comes there..

CHANCHAL: What occurred to you three? Have you ever all gone mad? What’s this?

Instantly, angre and riddhima goes in. Chanchal seems to be at rudra..

Rudra goes out..

CHANCHAL: The place are you going? First, change your gown..

RUDRA: Sorry, I forgot..

Saying so, he goes in…

PRECAP: Ishani and vansh cries..

Do remark your views and recommendations if any to be made…