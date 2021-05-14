RIANSH: WILL THEY FALL IN LOVE? (A beautiful journey) Episode 16

Hi guys,

Thank you all for your immense response. Please, do keep supporting me like this. Sorry guys, I couldn’t post episodes regularly because I had some ramadan preparations to do. I tried to post but I was so tired after completing the fasting. So, I couldn’t post. Hope you all will understand me. Sorry if I have disappointed any of you.

Episode begins with…

Vansh and riddhima get ready to go to their office and comes down..

UMA: Riddhima, where are you going? We still have post marriage rituals to complete..

RIDDHIMA: Sorry aunty. I have an important meeting today. Just 1 hour. I’ll be back within 1 hour. Please..

UMA: Riddhima, I’m not going to talk to you..

RIDDHIMA: Aunty, I’ll be back within 1 hour. Please..

UMA: I’m angry with you not because you are going out.. There is another reason.

Both riddhima and vansh looks confused..

RIDDHIMA: Did I do any other mistake?

UMA: Of course, you did. Why are you calling me aunty? You always used to tell that you consider me as your mother. But, why are you calling me like this?

RIDDHIMA: Ok, from now onwards I won’t call you like that. Please smile mom..

Uma smiles and hugs her.

UMA: Now vansh, where are you going?

VANSH: Mom, even I have an important meeting today. It’s very important for my business. So, please don’t say anything negative. It’s a big deal. Many companies are competing to get this deal. I have to somehow get it. If something happens then, I have to face a huge loss. So, please mom. As usual, you just bless me. I promise that I’ll be back within 1 hour.

Uma smiles at him.

UMA: Don’t worry. Nothing wrong will happen. Now, even riddhima is with you. Her luck will always make you win.

Saying so, she blessess him.

VANSH: Mom, I’m getting late. So, I’ll leave now.

Saying so, he goes..

RIDDHIMA: Mom, even I have to leave. I’ll be back within 1 hour.

Riddhima leaves after taking uma’s blessings. kl

Riddhima comes out and calls her manager.

RIDDHIMA: Is everything ready? Make sure that nothing goes wrong. I should not get any complaints from our share holders.

The manager assures her that everything is ready. Riddhima cuts the call and starts her car. On her way, she notices vansh standing in the road. She notices him being tensed.

RIDDHIMA: What happened to this monkey now? Why is he standing here? He said that he has some meeting. Then, what is he doing here? Let me go and ask.

Saying so, she gets down and goes to him.

RIDDHIMA: You said that you have some meeting. Is your meeting going to happen here?

VANSH: Stop teasing me now. I can’t answer your questions. Already, I’m tensed. Better you leave..

RIDDHIMA: Atleast, tell me why you are tensed?

VANSH: This car tyre got punctured. Now, I have to go to attend the meeting. It’s very important. I’m not even getting any taxi here.

Saying so, he hits his car tyre with his legs. He gets hurt.

RIDDHIMA: Idiot, will you go to attend your meeting if you hit this car like this? Don’t do such idiotic things and get tensed. What’s your problem now?

VANSH: Didn’t you hear me? Till now, I have telling my problem. Are you a deaf.

RIDDHIMA: Stop scolding me. You won’t get anything if you scold me or if you hit this car.

Just then, Vansh recieves a call from his office staff.

VANSH: Tell me.. I’m on my way. You just get ready for the meeting. Has others came? Thank God! I’ll be there within 10 minutes. You just wait for me at the conference hall. Make sure that nothing goes wrong. If we didn’t get this deal then, our company has to face a huge loss. Many worker’s life is also involved in this. So, be careful..

Saying so, he cuts the call. Just then, he notices riddhima still being there..

VANSH: Didn’t you go?

RIDDHIMA: Come with me. I’ll drop you at your office.

VANSH: No, I’ll somehow manage. The meeting is also not at my office. It’s is at ABC hotel.

RIDDHIMA: You helped me when I was in problem. This is just a return help. Did I refuse when you helped me?

VANSH: Just remember, didn’t you refuse at first?

RIDDHIMA: If you want to keep on fight with me like this on the road. Now, didn’t you get late for your meeting. Better come with me.

VANSH: Even I don’t have any other option. I’ll come with you.

Riddhima goes and vansh follows her. Riddhima drives the car, while vansh sits next to her. Riddhima overtakes the vechiles going in front of her. She drives the car fast as much as she can.

VANSH: I need to go to the hotel. Not to the hospital.

RIDDHIMA: That hotel is far from her. It will atleast take 20 minutes to go there. You said that you will be there within 10 minutes. So, better be silent. Nothing will happen to you.

Just then, vansh recieves a call from his manager.

VANSH: That black file!! Oh My God! No.. No.. I forgot to take it. Its in my home. I’ll bring the file. I know. The presentation is ready. It’s in my laptop. Just do what I say..

Saying so, he cuts the call..

RIDDHIMA: What happened? Did you forgot anything at home?

VANSH: I forgot to bring the file. That file is very important for this meeting. It has all the information related to this meeting. Clients have to sign in the deal papers. It is in that file. Better, you turn the car. Go to the house.

Riddhima stops the car.

VANSH: What happened?

RIDDHIMA: Look at your right. You reached the hotel.

VANSH: Ok, you go. I’ll take my staff’s car and go to the house.

RIDDHIMA: Wait, don’t get tensed. I’ll bring that file. You go in and start your meeting. I’ll bring it. Before completing your meeting you’ll get that file in your hands. Don’t think that the deal papers are not with you. Just think that you have to make those clients to sign in that deal papers. Your motive should only be to get this deal.

VANSH: If if they agree to this deal, they should sign in that papers.

RIDDHIMA: I told you that I’ll bring it. It is a black colour file, right?

VANSH: Yes.

RIDDHIMA: Where is it?

VANSH: It is on the room table.

RIDDHIMA: You just give your presentation. Give your best. I’ll bring that papers. All the best.

Vansh gets surprised at her words.

Riddhima leaves. Vansh goes in. He gives all the instructions to his manager. All the competing company’s head arrives there. The meeting starts and the other company’s head explain their presentations. Meanwhile, riddhima comes home and takes the file and goes. On the other hand, evryone complete their presentation. Finally vansh’s turn comes. Vansh gets upset. But, he thinks of riddhima’s words and her mother’s blessings and starts his presentation. As soon as he completes his presentation the project heads declares the result.

HEAD: We have decided to accept VR’s company deal. His idea was interesting. Keep it up Vansh Raisinghania. We are impressed. We are very happy to accept your partnership. Give me the deal papers.

Just then, vansh’s manager enters with the papers. Vansh gets it and the heads signs on it. Vansh gets very happy. As soon as he comes out of the conference hall, his manager comes to him.

MANAGER: Sir, finally mam came at the right time.

VANSH: Where is she now?

MANAGER: Sir, Mam is waiting outside.

VANSH: Okay, you take this file and go to the office.

Saying so, vansh goes. Vansh sees riddhima waiting and comes to her.

RIDDHIMA: Congratulations ..

VANSH: How do you know?

RIDDHIMA: Hardworkers will always succeed. So, congrats..

VANSH: Thank You..

RIDDHIMA: Let’s leave first. Mom will be waiting for us. Will you come with me or you need some taxi..

VANSH: I’ll come with you. But this time, I’ll drive the car.

They both get into the car. Vansh drives the car. Just then, riddhima recieves a call.

RIDDHIMA: Okay, connect it..

VANSH: What happened?

RIDDHIMA: I couldn’t attend the meeting at my office. It’s just a share holders normal official meeting.So, I’ve asked my manager to make it as an online mode.

The meeting starts. Riddhima listens to all her share holders speech.

RIDDHIMA: I accept all your suggestions except one. I won’t accept his deal. I’ve already told this. My decision is final. Regarding your other suggestions, I accept it because it is right and will also benefit the workers. But, I don’t want to accept his deal because it not only affects me, it might even affect my workers life. I don’t want to risk their’s life. My decision is final. You all submit the official papers to my manager. I’ll sign on it.

Saying so, she cuts the meeting call.

They both reach the house.

PRECAP: Stop it.. Stop looking at me like a devil and look there..

Do comment your views and suggestions if any to be made