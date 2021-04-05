RIANSH: WILL THEY FALL IN LOVE? (A beautiful journey) Episode 5 – Telly Updates

Hi guys,
Episode starts with…
Vansh and Riddhima and Angre and Ishani were standing readily to exchange the rings..
SIA: Bhai, first you and riddhima exchange the rings. Followed by you both Ishani and Angre will exchange the rings.
Vansh looks at riddhima who was laughing at him..
VANSH: No.. Actually, Angre is elder than riddhima. So, I think they must exchange the rings first..
SEJAL: Bhai, in that case you are elder than ishani. So, why can’t you both exchange your rings first?
VANSH: No .. No ..
UMA: Let it be.. Angre and ishani can exchange their rings first..
Both angre and ishani exchange their rings. Everyone claps..
UMA: Vansh, now you both..
Vansh looks at riddhima who was waiting angrily to win in her challenge.
RIDDHIMA: Vansh, you can’t escape from me..
Vansh makes riddhima wear the ring first. Followed by him, riddhima while making him wear the ring tries to pinch him. But, vansh holds her hand and in return he pinches her..
Riddhima screams in pain…
RUDRA: What happened?
UMA: Riddhima, why did you shout as if you have seen any ghost?
RIDDHIMA: Nothing.. Nothing..
CHANCHAL: Then, why did you shout?
RIDDHIMA: Nothing mom…
Everyone were busy in the celebrations… .
Angre comes to vansh..
ANGRE: Vansh, I know why riddhima shouted like that..
VANSH: Now just leave this topic. It’s not good for me..
Saying so, he goes..
10.00pm..
The raisinghania family leaves the sharma house.
Angre goes to see riddhima..
ANGRE: Riddhu, thank you so much..
RIDDHIMA: Bhai, what happened? Why are you thanking me?
ANGRE: Riddhu, I know that you have agreed to this marriage only for me.
RIDDHIMA: Bhai, please don’t thank me. There must be no thanks and sorry between us. And moreover, I want you to be always happy. You have done so much for me. When I was starting my business you were the only one who believed me that I’ll succeed. You even fought with our parents for my sake. You believed me and you stood by me in all my decisions. Today, I’m here only because of you. I’m nothing without you bhai. You’ve sacrificed much for me. Nothing is bigger for me in front of your love. I love you bhai..
ANGRE: From where did you learn to speak like this?
RIDDHIMA: From you bhai..
Saying so, she hugs him.
RIDDHIMA: But, one thing..
ANGRE: What?
RIDDHIMA: Tomorrow in the mehendi ceremony I won’t write that monkey’s name in my hand..
ANGRE: Riddhu !!
RIDDHIMA: Ok .. That vansh name ..
ANGRE: But how is this possible.. Mom and dad won’t accept this… Even I won’t accept this. Because, vansh is going to marry you. So, whatever you want, you do. But, I won’t support you. Sorry..
RIDDHIMA: Bhai, this is not fair. For the first time, you are against me and you are supporting that monk… sorry, that vansh..
ANGRE: I’m not supporting him. Even now, I’m by your side. But, I won’t support you in this. Please, try to understand vansh…
Riddhima goes out..
ANGRE: Now, where are you going?
RIDDHIMA: I don’t want to hear anything about him. Better, I’ll go out for a night walk. I want to go alone. So, don’t accompany me..
ANGRE: At this time?
RIDDHIMA:Bhai, this is not the first time I’m going for a night walk. I used to often go like this.
ANGRE: I know.. But now it’s already 11.30 pm.. What will I say if mom or dad asks about you?
RIDDHIMA: That’s your problem? Say anything you want. But, don’t say that I’ve gone for a night walk. Atleast support me in this..
Saying so, she goes..
ANGRE: What will I do with this girl? Better, I’ll wait outside till she comes..
Saying so, he waits outside the gate…
12.00pm..
Riddhima was just enjoying the cool night breeze and walking on the road without even knowing the time.
RIDDHIMA: I’ll never write his name in my hand. I can’t accept him as my life partner. This marriage is just a name sake marriage. I won’t accept it.. I must do something.But, now I must forget about that monkey and enjoy this night..
12.30 pm..
ANGRE: Where has this girl gone? It’s been one hour and she has not yet returned. What will I do now? If mom or dad wakes up and asks about her, what will I answer them? Better, I’ll go and search her..
Saying so, he goes searching her..
On the other side while riddhima was walking on the road, she comes across some roadside goons who was teasing and harrassing a girl. She goes near them.. Just then, vansh comes there and sees riddhima..
RIDDHIMA: What are you all doing here? How dare you to behave like this to a girl? I won’t leave you all..
GOON: Who are you? What will you do?
Just then, riddhima takes her mobile..
RIDDHIMA: This is inspector riddhima. Yes.. I’ve already shared the location. Ok. Just 2 minutes.. Fast..
Saying so, she turns to see and the goons hearing all this runs from there..
Vansh who was hiding and watching all this smiles looking at her..
VANSH: First time, I’m seeing your boldness. Angre has told me that you are clever but for the first time, I’m seeing it. Not bad..
RIDDHIMA: Don’t worry. I’m not an inspector. Just to save you, I lied to them. Come with me. I’ll drop you at your home..
GIRL: Thank you sister. My house is at the next street.
RIDDHIMA: Don’t worry. I’ll come along with you till the next street. Next time done get afraid seeing them. Be bold..
GIRL: Sure sister..
Saying so, she walks along with riddhima.. Vansh who was hiding all these while walks behind riddhima and that girl..
Riddhima drops the girl at her house. Just then, she turns and get shocked…
Vansh who was hiding, looking at riddhima’s face turns to see what it is..
PRECAP: Please, leave me.. I won’t do this mistake again..
