RIANSH: WILL THEY FALL IN LOVE? (A beautiful journey) Episode 7 – Telly Updates

Episode starts with…
VANSH: Angre, have you chosen your dress for today’s function?
ANGRE: No.. Not yet…
VANSH: Why?
ANGRE: Actually, I’m waiting for riddhima…
VANSH: Why?
ANGRE : Usually if there is any special occasion, she used to select my dress.
Just then, riddhima comes there with a salwar..
RIDDHIMA: Bhai, I have selected this for you. Today, you wear this..
Saying so, she goes…
VANSH: Seriously, riddhima is a puzzle for me…
ANGRE: Don’t worry.. Soon, you’ll understand her…
Saying so, he goes…
6.00 pm..
The preparations were almost over. Riddhima and ishani comes down..
Vansh gets a phone call from his office..
VANSH: No, I can’t come tomorrow. For now, you just use those blank cheques and draw the money.. You just go to the hospital and pay all the bills. Don’t tell him about anything. Just inform their family members alone..
Saying so, he cuts the call.. Just then, Angre comes there..
ANGRE: Vansh, what happened? Is everything fine? You were talking something related to hospital and bill. What happened?
VANSH: Actually, my office watchman met with an accident. His family is a middle class family. He already has many financial problems. So, I’ve asked my manager to pay all the hospital bills. He asked me to come tomorrow. But, I don’t think that mom will allow me to go out tomorrow. So, I’ve asked him to do all the needful for that family on my behalf..
ANGRE: Vansh, really you are great..
VANSH: Angre, now stop praising me and come.. Don’t inform this to anyone..
ANGRE: Ok…
Riddhima who was standing behind him hears all their conversation..
RIDDHIMA: Is this really Vansh? Am I dreaming? The vansh, whom I know is not like this. Impressive.. So, vansh cares for his employees.. Not bad.. Wait, Am I praising that monkey? No.. No.. A good boss should take care of his employees. What’s a big deal in this? But, will every boss do this? Why am I thinking all this? He may be a good boss, good son, good friend, good brother. But, for me, he is a monkey who always pull my leg and tease me and a person who can never understand me.. But, good bujji…
Just then, uma calls her..
RIDDHIMA: Tell me, aunty ..
UMA: Riddhima, today is your mehendi function. You’ll have to apply vansh’s name in your hand and vansh has to identify that..
CHANCHAL: I’m sure that vansh will win in this game..
UMA: Riddhima, don’t allow vansh to win that easily.. I will only support you..
CHANCHAL: My support is for vansh..
Riddhima hearing all this gets upset. She looks at angre who was also hearing their conversation..
ANGRE: ( thinking) I’m sorry riddhu. I won’t support you in this. This is one of the marriage ritual. So, you have to do this..
RIDDHIMA: Now, what will I do? I don’t want vansh’s name to be written on my hand.
PRECAP: The mehendi designer starts to apply mehendi on riddhima’s hand. Within few seconds, riddhima feels a burning sensation. She shouts in pain..
