Riansh(ishq mein marjawan2) a different love story episode 25 – TMT Updates

Yayy todayis silver jubilee of my ff😍😍..I by no means thought that I might come thus far..thanks my expensive readers on your love on my ff..

The episode begins with:

Riddhima,Sejal and anika had been speaking. They chatted loads after a very long time.

Sejal: riddhu you discovered a very nice man. However have a look at me I’m so stunning however I didn’t discover my soulmate.

Riddhima says:

Khoobsurat bohot hai tu lekin dil lagane ke kaabil nahi hai🤣🤣🤣 ..

Sejal begins hitting her with pillow.

Riddhima: cease cease!!(laughing)

She additionally begins hitting her. They each have a combat for a very long time after which they drained and chuckle loads.

Anika: you each are actually mad!!

Riddhima and Sejal (in unison): sure we’re!!

All of them chuckle. They’ve their dinner and sleep.

Subsequent morning at VR faculty:

Sejal reaches the category alone and sits on her seat. Vansh comes inside the category. His eyes had been discovering Riddhima solely.

Vansh: Sejal the place is Riddhima ??

Sejal laughs.

Sejal: sir she is coming. She was simply discovering a spot to park the automobile.

Vansh: okay okay(embarassed)

Riddhima comes.

Riddhima: might I are available in?

Vansh: no. You’re late.

Riddhima: what the hell!

She goes inside and sits on the seat.

Vansh: no person dares to disobey Vansh Rai Singhania.

Riddhima: I’m not no person. I’m Mrs. Vansh Rai Singhania.(angle)

Everybody begins her. She realises what she simply mentioned. She begins blushing.

Vansh: Mrs. Vansh Raisinghania. Not dangerous sweetheart.

She blushes and smiles. He begins instructing.

Vansh: okay so I want your copies for correction by immediately. I hope it’s full.

Everybody: sure sir!

Vansh: I want it in second interval.

He assigns a boy to gather the copies.

Vansh: sweetheart your work is full?

Riddhima: sure !!! Why are you all the time behind me.

Vansh: I can be all the time behind you(smirk)

She provides him a annoying look. The interval will get over. Vansh goes to riddhima’s seat and takes her with him.

Within the hall:

A brand new woman enters inside the school. Everybody begins her. Riddhima didn’t see her face. She discovered her related. She wished to see her face.

Vansh: why are you so considering her sweetheart.

Riddhima: I need to see her.

She was lastly capable of see her.

Riddhima was shocked. She began sweating. Her palms had been shivering. Vansh noticed her. He held her.

Vansh: what occurred sweetheart (concern)

Riddhima: no no..she will be able to’t..she will be able to’t once more..destroy my life .no no(crying)

Vansh: sweetheart settle down settle down. Please settle down!

He makes her sit on the bench in hall. He brings water for her. He makes her drink it.

Riddhima: she is going to destroy my life vansh.. she is going to once more snatch my love from me..she is going to snatch you from me(crying very laborious)

Vansh: nobody can snatch you from me sweetheart!! Not even god!! Settle down nothing will occur. I’m all the time with you.

She was continuasly crying and crying. Vansh hugged very tightly. He kissed her on her brow. She was crying in vansh’s arms.

