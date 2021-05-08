Riansh(ishq mein marjawan2) a different love story episode 34

Hello guys sorry for giving so much suspense 🙂😂😂😂! Hope your suspense would be cleared now! I am not well today so won’t be able to post other ff today🙂!

Disclaimer: if you are scared of ghosts read at your own risk!

The episode starts with:

The face of the girl is revealed. She is none other than Riddhima (💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 ye lo 10 crore jiska answer sahi tha🙂😂😂) (mere bichare vansh ko faaltu mein itna suna diya🥺😂😂😂😂🤣)

Vansh: we fooled him!

Riddhima: yes ! Waise you did very good acting of crying.

Vansh: I know I am good actor.

Riddhima: angre please for now believe that I am dead otherwise our plan will fail.

Undo nods.

She remembers their plan.

Flashback starts:

Vansh rushes to Riddhima.

Vansh: Riddhima…

Riddhima: yes vansh ..

Vansh: come with me fast.

He takes her to a place where angre was also present.

Vansh: Riddhima I got an information that Kabir is trying to kill you .. (ye kisine sahi guess nahi kiya tha🙂😂😂😂) (radhika maine vyom shunya circle ko add nahi kiya🙂😂😂😂)

Riddhima (shocked): but why..

Vansh: he wants to snatch you from me…he wants me to break down as I gave you happiness.

Riddhima: now what will we do?(crying)

Vansh: shh Riddhima don’t cry.

He hugs her.

Vansh: listen!! He knows about all our plans! So tomorrow we are going to hulhumale island and would do boating there. He would do something so that you fall in water but you would do acting of falling in water and angre will save you in nick of time and my men would take you to a safe place.

Angre and Riddhima nod.

Flashback ends.

Riddhima: what’s next?

Vansh: now he is sure that you are dead so..you would go to his place and act as if you are ghost.

Angre: but boss if he comes to know then he would try to harm bhabhi.

Vansh: don’t worry I will take care of that.

He nods.

At 1:00 a.m., Kabir’s place

Riddhima comes wearing a white saree. She goes into Kabir’s room. Kabir wakes up. He sees someone’s shadow.

Kabir: who is there?

He goes to check but finds no one.

Kabir: maybe I am mistaken.

Then he heads towards his room but stops hearing someone’s cry. Vansh was playing ghost cries from his phone.

Kabir(fear): who…who..is crying..

He goes towards the voice. He sees a girl keeping her head over her legs and crying. He was hell scared. He moved towards her. She started running. Her anklet was making noise (jaise bhoot ki paayal ki aawaz😂😂) He kept his hand on her shoulder. She looked towards him. Kabir was shocked to see Riddhima.

Kabir(fear and shock): Riddhima..you..you were dead..

Riddhima: I am dead only Kabir but it was a murder not an accident so my spirit is here to take revenge from you.

She points knife at him.

Kabir: but how did you know?? That I killed you??

Riddhima: common Kabir…I am a ghost now..

He proceeded towards him with the knife. She starts flying in air. Their were ropes which were holding Riddhima to fly unknown to Kabir.

Kabir (fear): you are flying..

He starts running. She goes behind him. He faints. After some time he wakes up and looks around.

Kabir: was it just my imagination??

He leaves.

Next morning:

Vansh’s room:

Everyone was present there. Riansh told them about their plan.

Ishani: poor Kabir! He must be thinking it was just his imagination!(laughing)

Aryan: yes(laughing)

Sia: so what’s next bhai?

Vansh: next we would….

Done for today! Merko pta hai zyada darawna nahi tha par fir bhi disclaimer mein likh dia tha🙂😂! Shyd interesting lagra ho ab! Thankyou for 35 comments ❤️❤️❤️ on previous episode❤️!