Riansh(ishq mein marjawan2) a different love story episode 40- vansh’s jaan revealed

I am very happy that I completed 40 episodes 😍😍😍!

The episode starts with:

Vansh (anger): jaan ..

Riddhima: yes your jaan.. tell me who your jaan is…vansh I had full trust on you even after hearing your talks I had trust on you but after what I heard today I cannot trust you! You said you can never love anyone else than her!

Vansh: fine! You want to know na who my jaan is then let me show you!

He takes his phone from her hand and shows a picture to her: (I am loving this girl nowadays in kyu utthe dil chod aaye😍😍😍)

Riddhima was shocked.

Vansh: she is my jaan. My lifeline… my love..my everything (sabke guess galat nikle..huh .. dadi ?? 😂😂and aisha di doggie se kese baat karega vo😂😂?)

Riddhima: she…(crying)..vansh you cheated me vansh…

Vansh came close to her and held her both arms.

Vansh(anger): you think I cheated you na then yes I cheated you!! Riddhima now I can see how much trust you have on me!!

Riddhima: trust..what trust vansh..if anyone else had been there instead of me then she would have left you after hearing your first talk but no I tried to figure out. My hear always said that you cannot cheat me but I was wrong vansh I was wrong(crying)

Vansh: Riddhima..this is not called trust.

Riddhima: and what you have done is not called love. Your love was fake!!(shouting)

He pulled her and pinned her to the wall.

Vansh: don’t you dare! I will not hear a single word about my love.(anger)

Riddhima: I will say…your love is fake!! It is fake!!

Vansh: Riddhima (shouting)

He held her wrist and started dragging her.

Riddhima: what are you doing!! Leave me.

Vansh: no today let me tell you who my jaan is!

He drags her out and makes her sit in the car. He drives to a house.

Vansh: come we reached!

Riddhima: I am not interested to meet your jaan!

He opens her side door and drags her inside the house.

Riddhima: vansh…

Vansh rings the bell. The girl comes out whose photo vansh showed to Riddhima.

Vansh: jaan ..

He hugs her.

Vansh: I missed you a lot my jaan..amrit..

Amrit: I too missed you a lot but you are late!!

Vansh: sorry.

Amrit: it’s ok bhai..

Riddhima was shocked listening to the word ‘bhai'(congr atulati ons radhika ji aapka guess sahi tha not his gf but some dear one 🥳🥳😂)

Amrit: bhai who is she..wait..wait..is she Riddhima bhabhi..

Vansh nods. Amrit hugs Riddhima.

Amrit: bhabhi bhai talks a lot about you!! You are really a great person.

Riddhima smiles.

Precap: mission pacifying vansh.

Hope you like it! I thought I would not reveal that she is his sister in this episode but thought not to give so much suspense to you all🙂😂😂! And dear readers my exams are starting from day after tomorrow so will not be able to upload frequently till 28! I will try to give short updates but not daily! Hope you all co-operate! Bye! Take care guys!