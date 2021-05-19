Riansh(ishq mein marjawan2) a different love story episode 40- vansh’s jaan revealed

I am very happy that I completed 40 episodes 😍😍😍!
The episode starts with:
Vansh (anger): jaan ..
Riddhima: yes your jaan.. tell me who your jaan is…vansh I had full trust on you even after hearing your talks I had trust on you but after what I heard today I cannot trust you! You said you can never love anyone else than her!
Vansh: fine! You want to know na who my jaan is then let me show you!
He takes his phone from her hand and shows a picture to her:
(I am loving this girl nowadays in kyu utthe dil chod aaye😍😍😍)
Riddhima was shocked.
Vansh: she is my jaan. My lifeline… my love..my everything (sabke guess galat nikle..huh .. dadi ?? 😂😂and aisha di doggie se kese baat karega vo😂😂?)
Riddhima: she…(crying)..vansh you cheated me vansh…
Vansh came close to her and held her both arms.
Vansh(anger): you think I cheated you na then yes I cheated you!! Riddhima now I can see how much trust you have on me!!
Riddhima: trust..what trust vansh..if anyone else had been there instead of me then she would have left you after hearing your first talk but no I tried to figure out. My hear always said that you cannot cheat me but I was wrong vansh I was wrong(crying)
Vansh: Riddhima..this is not called trust.
Riddhima: and what you have done is not called love. Your love was fake!!(shouting)
He pulled her and pinned her to the wall.
Vansh: don’t you dare! I will not hear a single word about my love.(anger)
Riddhima: I will say…your love is fake!! It is fake!!
Vansh: Riddhima (shouting)
He held her wrist and started dragging her.
Riddhima: what are you doing!! Leave me.
Vansh: no today let me tell you who my jaan is!
He drags her out and makes her sit in the car. He drives to a house.
Vansh: come we reached!
Riddhima: I am not interested to meet your jaan!
He opens her side door and drags her inside the house.
Riddhima: vansh…
Vansh rings the bell. The girl comes out whose photo vansh showed to Riddhima.
Vansh: jaan ..
He hugs her.
Vansh: I missed you a lot my jaan..amrit..
Amrit: I too missed you a lot but you are late!!
Vansh: sorry.
Amrit: it’s ok bhai..
Riddhima was shocked listening to the word ‘bhai'(congratulations radhika ji aapka guess sahi tha not his gf but some dear one 🥳🥳😂)
Amrit: bhai who is she..wait..wait..is she Riddhima bhabhi..
Vansh nods. Amrit hugs Riddhima.
Amrit: bhabhi bhai talks a lot about you!! You are really a great person.
Riddhima smiles.
Precap: mission pacifying vansh.
Hope you like it! I thought I would not reveal that she is his sister in this episode but thought not to give so much suspense to you all🙂😂😂! And dear readers my exams are starting from day after tomorrow so will not be able to upload frequently till 28! I will try to give short updates but not daily! Hope you all co-operate! Bye! Take care guys!