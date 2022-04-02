Ricardo Jaime and Julio de Viddo were convicted of corruption

Saturday April 02, 2022 | 6:02 am

Kirchnerism’s former secretary of transport Ricardo Jaime was sentenced in 2005 to 8 years in prison for illegal enrichment and purchase of trains. The former planning minister, Julio de Viddo, will have to serve four years in prison for the offense of fraud. public administration.

In Jaime’s case, he would have to pay a fine of about 15 million pesos for illegal enhancements. Jaime’s alleged man, Manuel Vazquez, received a sentence of five years and eight months.

In an oral and public trial, the former transport secretary, Ricardo Jaime, and the former minister of planning for Kirchnerism, Julio de Vido, were charged with the offense of fraud for the purchase of trains from Spain and Portugal.

