Ricardo Jaime and Julio de Vido convicted of buying junk trains from Spain and Portugal – OPI Santa Cruz

According to La Nacional, in the case of the former Kirchner secretary of transport, he was also convicted of illegal enrichment, as was his alleged man Manuel Vazquez; The decision was made by the Federal Oral Court 6.

Ricardo Jaime, the former Kirchner Secretary of Transport, was sentenced to eight years in prison for illegal enrichment and purchase of scrap trains from Spain and Portugal. For this last act, former planning minister Julio de Vido was also sentenced to four years in prison, and the head of the JAM, Manuel Vazquez, was sentenced to five years and eight months. The decision was made unanimously by the Federal Oral Court 6, consisting of judges Fernando Canaro, Julio Panelo and …