Ricardo Montaner confuses his followers with a tweet about indigo

“Little is missing”: Ricardo Montaner with Ivaluna and Camilo before the arrival of Indigo Photo: @montaner

The arrival of the son of Colombian Camilo Echeveri and Venezuela’s Ivaluna Montaner has put many on edge. Both his followers, family and friends are very attentive to receive the news of the birth of the child.

The wait has been so long that Ivaluna’s father, Ricardo Montaner, recently published a tweet mentioning his grandson. However, the message confused some followers of the artist and his daughter.

you can read: Ivaluna lights up the Lo Nuestro Awards carpet with platform boots

We invite you to read more content like this here

With the date of birth approaching, network users are very attentive to the publications of both…