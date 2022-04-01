Ricardo Montaner launches video for El dia que me quieres and recounts his roots in Buenos Aires

From the spoiler, we found out about the next video clip of the singer born in Buenos Aires, Valentin Alsina. Here we tell you our opinions and what to expect for their next album.

If we talk about symbolic Latin artists, ricardo montaner Leads the list. born in argentina, then he went on to gain the affection of his loyal followers, Venezuelans, Colombians and Dominicans, who maintain his popularity as of the first day. Despite this the singer does not forget his roots and will launch as new tango album Who is a few hours away from releasing his first song: the day you love me,

Made of Carlos Gardel and Alfredo Le Peras,