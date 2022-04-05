Ricardo Montaner reveals how Ivaluna’s son Indigo will be born

Rate Montaner She is going through the last days of her pregnancy and ricardo montaner eagerly waiting for his arrival Grandson

Indigo This is an expected baby and, although they have chosen a name immediately, the couple is yet to know the gender of their child. However, the new grandfather revealed how the baby would be born and the method his daughter chose to deliver.

,It will be born at home, it will be born through a midwife like I was born 60 years ago. It will be born very naturally, maybe in water, they will decide that, I think for the time being,” said the singer, who would have revealed weeks ago that her grandson would be born this month.

Then, he mentioned the bond he had with his son-in-law, camilloAnd how integrated it is in itself…