Deccan Rice He was off the bench as England retreated from a goal to beat England 2-1 in a friendly match at Wembley on Saturday.

The West Ham United midfielder earned his 28th cap for the Three Lions as he ramped up his preparations for this winter’s World Cup with a win over the Swiss.

Gareth Southgate’s men had to come from behind as Brielle Embolo pushed the visitors into the first-half lead.

Luke Shaw equalized at the stroke of half-time with a crisp finish before Rice entered the field at the hour.

With 12 minutes to go, England were awarded a penalty for a handball against Steven Zuber, and Harry Kane made no mistake to seal the win,

England returned to action on Tuesday, hosting Ivory Coast in another friendly.