Rich Castaldo, Tech Entrepreneur and Inventor of Debately App Announces Company Will Begin Research into Wireless Energy – PRNewswire

PERTH AMBOY, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Debately App founder, Rich Castaldo stated earlier this week that Debately app will begin research into wireless downloadable energy, a technology he believes will revolutionize the world as we know it.


Rich Castaldo
Rich Castaldo

Castaldo released the following statement, “In the midst of developing our one-on-one debate app we became intrigued with the idea of being able to instantly recharge your battery no matter where you were at the moment and without having to plug into an external charging device. While our company remains focused on developing the most intuitive and innovative video debate platform, we are devising a team to do research into what we believe can be a world changing technological advancement that would shape the future of mankind indefinitely.”

When asked on how he believed it would be possible he stated the following, “The entire world around us that we perceive as reality is just an interpretation of electrical signals by our brain that pieces them together and forms our reality. What we believe is a solid object is just a more densely populated energy field that appears as a solid when in reality if you look deep enough nothing is really solid. Even when you go down to the quantum levels we are unable to see an actual electron, we can only estimate through other factors where it was before we viewed it.”

Debately app plans to release its initial flagship version around summer time this year. The company has no plans to change business models but will create a research department that can analyze the viability of ancillary technologies.

Rich Primo Castaldo is an entrepreneur, technology business innovator and crypto currency investor. His companies are based out of New Jersey. Rich has been recognized by various prestigious organizations as a rising star innovator and business person.

Media contact:
Steven Gates
[email protected]
7187173958

SOURCE Debately App

Email: [email protected]
