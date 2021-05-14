ENTERTAINMENT

Richa Chadha said this on the use of cow dung in the treatment of Kovid 19

Avatar

In view of the rising outbreak of Corona epidemic, the government is constantly making efforts to control it. You may be aware that the second wave of Corona has created a boom in the whole country. In such a situation, people are adopting different ways to fight Corona. Now Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has shared a video among them all. This video is one of the ways that people are adopting to defend themselves from Corona. Adkara tweeted the video from his Twitter account.

Very deeply committed to the rise of snake-moles. https://t.co/Yvu3Eu11b2

Very deeply committed to the rise of snake-moles. https://t.co/Yvu3Eu11b2

You can see Richa Chadha retweeted a tweet from Reuters News Agency. You can see it reads, “Doctors in India are warning against the use of cow dung in the treatment of Kovid-19. He says that there is no scientific proof of its effect. There is a risk of spreading the disease. ‘It looks like in this video that people are taking a bath in cow dung. Posting the same video, Richa Chadha captioned it, ‘deeply committed to the uplift of snakes and mole’. ”

After watching the video shared by the same Richa, one user wrote, “In earlier times people used to say that there is a snake and a bean player in India. There is cow dung in New India. You all may know that Richa is famous for Chadha. Her style. She believes in speaking openly about defeat.

