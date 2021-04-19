ENTERTAINMENT

Richa Chadha spoke to Karishma Tanna- ‘Wear the mask’, the actress gave this answer

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The world is as soon as once more witnessing the havoc of Kovid 19. The variety of individuals getting contaminated with corona is rising virtually day-to-day. In such a scenario, whereas the federal government is giving strict directions to everybody to comply with the Kovid protocols, the celebs are additionally explaining and serving to at their very own stage. In the meantime, Richa Chadha and Karishma Tanna have come nose to nose on social media.

Richa Chadha’s remark
Really, Karishma Tanna is in Goa nowadays. In such a scenario, Karisma shared a few of her photos on social media. Karishma appears very stunning in these photos. Whereas Karisma was praised by many followers, however, many social media customers additionally suggested the actress to put on a masks. In such a scenario, Richa Chadha additionally commented – ‘Put on a masks’.

Karishma Tanna’s reply
On Richa’s remark, Karishma Tanna additionally responded with a delay with none delay. Karishma replied to Richa and wrote- ‘I’m in my non-public villa, not in a public area, Madam.’ Whereas many social media customers favored Richa’s remark, however, Karisma’s response was favored by many followers.

Karishma’s photographs go viral
By the way in which, if we discuss Karisma’s photographs, then the followers are very keen on them. Greater than 2 lakh feedback have been acquired on Karishma’s photographs, whereas round one thousand social media customers have commented on the photographs. Karishma is seen posing with the bike within the photograph. On the identical time, Karisma wrote within the caption with the photo- ‘Wassupp’ and has additionally created an emoji of Butterfly.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top