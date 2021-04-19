Richa Chadha spoke to Karishma Tanna- ‘Wear the mask’, the actress gave this answer

The world is as soon as once more witnessing the havoc of Kovid 19. The variety of individuals getting contaminated with corona is rising virtually day-to-day. In such a scenario, whereas the federal government is giving strict directions to everybody to comply with the Kovid protocols, the celebs are additionally explaining and serving to at their very own stage. In the meantime, Richa Chadha and Karishma Tanna have come nose to nose on social media.

Richa Chadha’s remark

Really, Karishma Tanna is in Goa nowadays. In such a scenario, Karisma shared a few of her photos on social media. Karishma appears very stunning in these photos. Whereas Karisma was praised by many followers, however, many social media customers additionally suggested the actress to put on a masks. In such a scenario, Richa Chadha additionally commented – ‘Put on a masks’.

Karishma Tanna’s reply

On Richa’s remark, Karishma Tanna additionally responded with a delay with none delay. Karishma replied to Richa and wrote- ‘I’m in my non-public villa, not in a public area, Madam.’ Whereas many social media customers favored Richa’s remark, however, Karisma’s response was favored by many followers.

Karishma’s photographs go viral

By the way in which, if we discuss Karisma’s photographs, then the followers are very keen on them. Greater than 2 lakh feedback have been acquired on Karishma’s photographs, whereas round one thousand social media customers have commented on the photographs. Karishma is seen posing with the bike within the photograph. On the identical time, Karisma wrote within the caption with the photo- ‘Wassupp’ and has additionally created an emoji of Butterfly.