Richa Langela Gangopadhyay Pregnant: Baby Langla Coming

Richa Langella Gangopadhyay, pregnant baby Langella is coming
Richa Langela Gangopadhyay made her film debut in 2010 with the Telugu political drama TMT Leader and the actress later worked on several commercially successful Telugu films such as Mirapakaya, Sarocharu, Nagavalli and Mirchi. Richa Langela Gangopadhyay made her debut in Kollywood with Mayakkam Enna, released in 2011. In this film, he shared screen space with Dhanush. She also did an Ost with Silambarasan TR which was a remake of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg. Mirchi girl quit acting in 2013 and moved to USA. Recently, she tied the knot with Joe Langella, a business school classmate at both Hindu and Christian celebrations in 2019.

Leader fame actress Richa Langella Gangopadhyay announced her pregnancy on her microblogging page by sharing a picture of her, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump and being kissed by her husband. The brother actress said, “We are keeping a small secret Shushing face. Joe Langella and I are so excited to finally share it with everyone, Baby Langella is coming this June! “

In the month of January 2019, Mirchi woman Richa Langella announced her engagement with Joey Langella, who joined her university in the year 2015.

