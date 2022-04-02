Richard Berry case: Colin Berry slapped by his wife Pascal Lounge in defamation lawsuit

Pascal Lounge was present with Richard Berry on April 1 as part of a defamation suit against Colin Berry. At the end of the hearing, the actor’s partner got up from his seat and slapped Colin Berry, who had accused his father of incest.

court case Richard Berry Accelerated this Friday, April 1. More than a year after Colin Berry filed a complaint against his father, whom he accused of incest, the defamation trial began yesterday in Aurillac’s court in Cantaloupe. this is Gene MansonRichard Berry’s ex-girlfriend, who filed a complaint against Colin Berry for defamation. The singer has been accused by her ex-daughter-in-law of being involved in this sexual violence. A few hours before the trial began, Gene Manson spoke to BFM TV and refuted the facts put forth by Colin Berry.

,we have to stop these lies,