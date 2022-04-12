Richard Hammond hits back at Jeremy Clarkson over crash taunt

After years of being the butt of Jeremy Clarkson jokes, television presenter Richard Hammond has finally returned to his former Top Gear co-star. The TV star living in a fake castle in Herefordshire was addressing his TV return this week with his new program Brain Reaction, which airs Wednesdays on Comedy Central.

The 52-year-old said earlier this year that he was now able to view footage of a 2006 high-speed accident in which he suffered serious injuries. The presenter crashes a jet-powered dragster named the Vampire at about 320mph while filming for Top Gear at the former RAF Elvington Airbase near York.

Although he suffered serious head injuries from the incident, he managed to make a full recovery and returned to the show in early 2007. But the magnitude of the accident is not yet…