Richard Moore: Tribute to Scottish cyclist, author and journalist, who passed away at 48

Moore was a regular contributor to The Scotsman on Sundays and Scotland for more than 20 years, including the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, the Tour de France and other major sporting events.

He wrote several books, including In Search of Robert Miller, a biography of the enigmatic Scottish cyclist who won the “King of the Mountains” at the 1984 Tour de France against all odds and finished fourth overall. Moore’s book won the Best Biography category at the 2008 British Sports Book Awards.

Moore later worked with Hoy on the latter’s autobiography following his record-breaking exploits on the Olympic track.

Scottish cyclist, journalist and author Richard Moore has died at the age of 48.