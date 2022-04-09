Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years

The BBC has announced that Richard Osman is stepping back from Pointless after nearly 13 years on the show.

The presenter and novelist, 51, has co-hosted the BBC One game show with Alexander Armstrong since it debuted in 2009.

he will continue to host vain celebrities as well as his BBC Two show, Richard Osman House of Games.

In a statement released by the BBC, Osman said: “Working with my friend Alexander Armstrong from start to finish has been a pleasure, backed by the most amazing team, and the best audience in the world.

“I will miss everyone dearly, but I am thrilled that I am still presenting celebrity shows.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for 12 wonderful years.”

Usman said in a tweet that he is leaving the program “to focus on writing”.