Richard Osman leaves BBC Pointless as he explains reason why he will rarely return

Richard Osman has announced that he is stepping back from Pointless after nearly 13 years on the show. The presenter and novelist has been a part of the BBC One game show with Alexander Armstrong since it debuted in 2009.

Although he is leaving his role on the regular version of the hit programme, Richard has eased the blow by telling fans that he will continue to host Pointless Celebrities as well as his BBC Two show, Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the 51-year-old said: “Some news! After 13 wonderful years I am taking the day off to focus on writing. Still doing celebrity shows and ‘Houseoff Games’. Here it is.” It’s the greatest joy and I can’t wait to start watching as an audience. Thank you all!”

