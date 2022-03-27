Richard Riakpore’s devastating body shot secured KO’s victory over Dion Zuma with the world title now on the horizon

Richard Riakpore went 14-0 up on Saturday with an emphatic win over Dion Zuma at Wembley Arena.

Cruiserweight is now targeting WBA champion Arsene Goulamirion as he believes he is now ready to challenge for the world title.

Zuma could not recover from heavy body shot

Jumah was a game opponent, but the Londoner was flawed in round four before a heinous body shot in round eight.

As you can see from the clip below, straight Riakpore delivers the body, which has plenty of power to tackle Zuma and is a testament to his finishing ability with his tenth knockout.

The Body Shot That Sealed the Victory

“I know what I want and have nothing…