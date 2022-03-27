Richard Seguin announces tour of Quebec in 2022-2023 – Sors-tu.ca – Le Webzine des Sorteux

Currently live on Radio-Canada, the En Direct de l’univers team celebrates Richard Seguin’s 70th birthday with a colorful show! Which will start a new decade tomorrow, March 27, is planning not only to tour over 70 shows, but also to release a new album of unreleased songs on Spectra Music.

The tour will begin in Saint-Eustache on September 15, 2022, and should end in June 2023 in Saint-Venant-de-Paquet.

For ticketing and showing details, see Richardseguin.info/specticals,

Tour 2022-2023 by Richard Seguino

September 15, 2022

Saint-Eustache • La Petit Eglise Art Center

