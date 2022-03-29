Richard Williams’ son doesn’t “condemn” Will Smith’s Oscar slap – E! Online

chavoita lesenson of Richard Williamsspeaking about Will Smith To slap somebody Chris Rock At the 2022 Oscars.

According to a statement to NBC, Chavoita said, “We don’t know all the details about what happened, but we do not condone killing anyone else unless it is in self-defense.”

Chavoita is a half-brother Serena And Venus WilliamsAll of which share Richard as their father.

The statement comes after Will – who played Richard in the film King Richard– slapped Chris for slapping him on stage Jada Pinkett Smithshaved his head, because he suffers from alopecia.

“Jada, I love you. GI Gen 2, can’t wait to see this, okay?” Chris said during the March 27 ceremony.

After physically erupting, Will returns to his seat in the audience before shouting, “Put my wife’s name out…