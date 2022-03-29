Richard Williams speaks out after Will Smith’s Chris Rock slap

To Mona Khalif, ETOnline.com,



Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams and aspiring tennis coach Will Smith, featured in an Oscar-winning performance of King Richard in a feud with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Then he is speaking.

Williams made a statement to ET on Monday after Smith hit Rock during a Sunday night broadcast when a comedian joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Williams said through his son Chavoita Lucan, “I don’t know what happened, but I don’t allow anyone to kill others unless it’s self-defense.”

“My dad was more surprised than anyone else when Will Smith suddenly retaliated against Chris Rock on Sunday for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith,” Luken continued. “I want to congratulate Will on the Oscars….