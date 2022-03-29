Richard Williams Weighs In On Chris Rock’s Slap Of Will Smith At The Oscars

The father of Venus and Serena Williams said on Monday he condemned the violence, a day after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at an Oscars ceremony – and then won an Academy Award for playing him in the movie “King Richard.”

“We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News through his son Chavoita Lessen. “But we don’t condone killing someone else unless it’s in self-defense.”

Lassen said his father was as surprised as Smith was at Sunday’s show when he suddenly retaliated against The Rock for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

But Lassen, who has been serving as spokesman for Richard William ever since his 80-year-old father suffered a stroke, declined to go further with his statement when asked for comment on Smith’s Oscar…