Richards hilariously recreate Mbappe celebration after PSG ace blitzs Bayern

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for PSG to leave Bayern Munich on the brink

Kylian Mbappe continues to set the football world alight and on Wednesday night, it was Bayern Munich who were at the wrong end of another glittering attacking display from the PSG superstar.

The Frenchman, still just 22, scored twice as the Ligue 1 side produced a brilliant performance to beat the Champions League holders 3-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Mbappe got his first after just five minutes as Manuel Neuer failed to divert his shot away from goal.

The second came with little over 20 minutes to go as he rifled a venomous shot into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

And it’s fair to say Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher enjoyed Mbappe’s goals as they watched from the CBS Sports studio.

Richards and Carragher went totally nuts after the goal and the former then brilliantly recreated Mbappe’s signature cross-armed celebration.

You can look at the pair’s brilliant reaction, below…

In an explosive start to the first leg, the visitors forced their way ahead after just three minutes when Mbappe blasted a shot through Manuel Neuer’s legs after Neymar had picked him out unselfishly at the end of a pacey counter-attack.

Thomas Muller passed up a glorious 10th-minute opportunity to level when he stabbed his shot straight at goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who made fine saves to deny Leon Goretzka and Benjamin Pavard in quick succession as Bayern attempted to hit back.

The holders, who were without injured 42-goal striker Robert Lewandowski, were in deep trouble after 28 minutes when Neymar’s ball over the top allowed Marquinhos to control before firing past the helpless Neuer.

However, former PSG striker Choupo-Moting, who had hit the crossbar seconds before the opening goal, dragged the home side back into it nine minutes later with a firm downward header from Pavard’s cross.

Neuer went some of the way towards redeeming himself with a vital point-blank save from Neymar six minutes after the restart, but opposite number Navas had to save from David Alaba and Pavard within seconds as the Germans returned with renewed vigour.

Neymar also had a great game against Bayern but did not get on the scoresheet

AFP

Neymar also had a great game against Bayern but did not get on the scoresheet

They got their reward on the hour when Thomas Muller timed his run and jump to perfection to meet Joshua Kimmich’s free-kick before guiding a header past Navas to square it at 2-2.

But the French champions regained the lead within eight minutes. Neymar played Mbappe in behind the Bayern defence and, as substitute Jerome Boateng arrived to confront him, the striker fired through the defender’s legs and past Neuer.

