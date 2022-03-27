Richmond Tigers cover up missing stars to dwarf GWS Giants at MCG

Davis waved straight to his bench after overstretching in a diving, goal-saving tackle attempt, which slipped low, tripping Noah Balta, who went into more than one bounce into the open goal.

Balta made sure of the set shot, while Davis slowly limped off the ground and headed straight into the room.

The Giants had already activated their sub by that stage, after Daniel Lloyd was replaced by Matt de Boer, who had caught fire in a friendly with Jake Riccardi.

Legendary veteran Phil Davis injured his hamstring just before half time. Credit:photos

Just before quarter-time the teammates clashed in a marking contest in the center of the field, and it was Lloyd who finished second. Lloyd was helped off the ground, seemingly stroking his left side, and was not seen again.