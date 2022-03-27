‘Richmond Way’ beats giants in AFL Manning River Times

GWS forward Harry Himmelberg felt the full impact of what coach Leon Cameron calls “The Richmond Way” in the Tigers’ impressive 36-point AFL victory. With the game decided in the middle of Sunday’s final quarter at the MCG, it looked like Himmlberg would score a consolation goal. But Marlon Pickett came out of nowhere to execute an excellent booty and hammer Himmelberg in the process. Richmond coach Damien Hardwick explained the incident, which indicated the Tigers’ continued pressure on the Giants. Missing his many stars, the Tigers won the game from 16.13 (109) to 10.13 (73) at the start of the game. While Richmond bounced back after losing to Carlton last week, the Giants are in early 0-2 trouble and have also lost Daniel Lloyd (shoulder) and veteran defender…