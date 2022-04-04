Rick Boogies reveals WrestleMania injury details

Rick Booges has revealed the details of the quad tear and patella tendon tear that occurred during Night One at WrestleMania 38.

As mentioned, Night One of WrestleMania 38 began with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeating the Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment before when Boogs had Jay Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double fireman carry, but when Jimmy jumped on him, Boogs dropped his knee and they all went down. Then the Boogs rolled to the floor and the rest of the match was being checked by the trainers at ringside. Nakamura himself finished the match and it seemed that things had become trivial or changed because of the injury. After the match, the coaches helped Boogs away from the ring but they had to…