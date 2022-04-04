Rick Boogs undergoes surgery for a leg injury at WWE WrestleMania 38. bleacher report

Source: WWE.com

Rick Boogs’ first WrestleMania nightmare ended in fashion when he suffered a legal leg injury at the end of his tag match with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos.

Saturday nights during the show (h/t mark middleton Wrestling Inc.), Michael Cole, announced that Boogs would undergo surgery to repair the torn quadriceps and patella tendon.

The injury occurred when both the Boogs were trying to sit with the Usos on their shoulders. His leg went out as he was lifting, and he rolled outside the ring for the rest of the match.

To Brian Alvarez On F4WOnline.com, the end of the match was changed due to an injury to Boogs.

The Usos pinned Nakamura with a 1-D to retain the SmackDown Tag Titles. It is not clear what the original ending of the match was…