It may be the return of Premier League football at Stamford Bridge, but it was far from the only concern at SW6 on Saturday afternoon.

The day might normally start with a meeting with friends or a drink or maybe even too late to wait for the team news on your phone but the confidence of Chelsea supporters set the tone with the morning update. Gave. They issued a statement suggesting that 72% of those currently surveyed do not believe the Ricketts family will run an inclusive and successful club, and 77% do not support the Ricketts family’s bid. Their message: “CST does not currently believe that it is in the best interest of our members for Ricketts’ bid to be successful”.

Then at 12 noon there was a protest going on at Stamford Gate. They were few in number…