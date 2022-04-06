Ricky Kej says his parents were furious when he told them he wants to be a musician: 'I made a deal with them...'

Ricky Kej says his parents were furious when he told them he wants to be a musician: ‘I made a deal with them…’

Amid the flood of congratulatory messages and phone calls, music composer Ricky Kej says he hardly had the time to process that his once “unattainable dream” of winning a Grammy has become a reality for the second time. Ricky also revealed that initially, his parents were furious when he told them that he wanted to be a musician. (Also Read: Ricky Kej: Winning second Grammy beautiful recognition of my life choices)

The Bengaluru-based musician bagged the Grammy in the best new album category for Divine Tides on Sunday in Las Vegas. Ricky greeted the audiences with a namaste when he took the stage with Stewart Copeland to receive the prestigious gramophone.

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej accept the award for Best New Age album “Divine Tides” during the the 64th Annual Grammy Awards…

Read Full News