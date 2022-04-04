Ricky Kej: Winning second Grammy beautiful recognition of my life choices

Ricky Kej has once again made his country proud with his second Grammy win for his album Divine Tidesand the Indian composer says winning the golden gramophone is a nod to his choices.

Kej picked up the trophy with his collaborator Stewart Copeland, founder and drummer of the iconic rock band The Police, in the Best New Age Album category. In a conversation with us after the win, Kej opened up about the significance of the win, and more.

Congratulations for your second Grammys win. Does this feel any different from the time when you first won a Grammy in 2015?

The second Grammy win is a beautiful recognition of my life choices.

What makes you say that?

Because I don’t do pop music, film music or any Bollywood music. I took a very strong stance that the only kind of music that I’m…