Riddhima Kapoor wishes mother Neetu Kapoor on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is being celebrated today. It is celebrated every year on the second Sunday in the month of May. This is the day when unconditional love of mother and countless sacrifices are devoted. Not only ordinary people but many celebrities also talk about their mother on this special day on social media. Now recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, has also wished her mother on Mother’s Day.

She has written a post on social media that is for her mother. Now this post is going viral. You can see Riddhima sharing an old black and white picture with Neetu Kapoor and wishing her a happy Mother’s Day. Riddhima calls her mother Neetu Kapoor the Iron Lady. “I am a strong woman because a strong woman has brought me up”. Riddhima wrote in the caption through her Instagram post. “Happy Mother’s Day, my Iron Lady. I love you very much ”.

By the way, you must know that Neetu has become very lonely after losing her husband Rishi, but in the meantime her sons and daughters are supporting her and both try to keep her happy. This post is currently going viral.