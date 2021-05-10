ENTERTAINMENT

Riddhima Kapoor wishes mother Neetu Kapoor on Mother’s Day

Avatar

Mother’s Day is being celebrated today. It is celebrated every year on the second Sunday in the month of May. This is the day when unconditional love of mother and countless sacrifices are devoted. Not only ordinary people but many celebrities also talk about their mother on this special day on social media. Now recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, has also wished her mother on Mother’s Day.

She has written a post on social media that is for her mother. Now this post is going viral. You can see Riddhima sharing an old black and white picture with Neetu Kapoor and wishing her a happy Mother’s Day. Riddhima calls her mother Neetu Kapoor the Iron Lady. “I am a strong woman because a strong woman has brought me up”. Riddhima wrote in the caption through her Instagram post. “Happy Mother’s Day, my Iron Lady. I love you very much ”.

By the way, you must know that Neetu has become very lonely after losing her husband Rishi, but in the meantime her sons and daughters are supporting her and both try to keep her happy. This post is currently going viral.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top