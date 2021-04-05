Riddhima Pandit’s mother passed away, admitted to hospital after being corona positive – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Riddhima Pandit's mother passed away, admitted to hospital after being corona positive

Riddhima Pandit's mother passed away, admitted to hospital after being corona positive

The second wave of Corona has raised concerns. Especially in Maharashtra, the number of infected is increasing rapidly every day. Many stars of the glamor industry have been hit by Kovid 19. Meanwhile, TV’s famous actress Riddhima Pandit’s mother has died of corona virus. She was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Was also struggling with kidney problem
According to an ET Times report, Riddhima’s mother was admitted to Nanavati Hospital two-three days ago. She was also struggling with a kidney problem. He was well before he was hit by the corona virus. A source told the portal that despite kidney problems, she was fine and was managing everything well. Things changed when she became infected with the corona virus. The family could not meet him because of hospital rules. Close members have been in mourning since the news of the demise.

‘Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth’ got fame

Riddhima was well liked in the serial ‘Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth’. In the year 2019, he participated in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’. She was the second runner up. Apart from this, she has worked in shows like ‘Yo Ke Hua Bro’, ‘Dance Champions’, ‘Hum- I am Bicause of Us’, ‘Khataar Danger Khataar’ and ‘Havan-The Monster’. Riddhima started her career as a model. He has advertised for many big companies including Sunsilk, Fair & Lovely, Harpic, Vet. Many TV stars corona infected
Many TV stars have recently been hit by Corona. ‘Anupama’ fame Rupali Ganguly and her co-actor Sudhanshu Pandey have become corona. Apart from these, the makers of Rajan Shahi and Aditya Narayan have also got corona test positive.

