Riddhima to fall Vansh’s trap ?: ishq mein marjawan – tellyexpress

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on TellyExpress.com

Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan is gearing up for interesting twist ahead.

In the upcoming episode, Riddhima will decide to reveal about jungle mystery to Vansh. Meanwhile, Vyom will call Riddhima and will inform her that black box she gave him was fake. Riddhima will confront Vansh about cheating with her by replacing the box. Vansh will say to Riddhima that truth itself will be out soon. Here, Kabir will alert Riddhima to stop doing madness by revealing to Vansh about 6 hour mystery. What truth Riddhima is hiding from the Vansh will be interesting to watch. Do Vansh will be able to reach Riddhima’s truth before she will inform him? Well, to unfold mysteries keep watching Ishq Mein Marjawan mon-sat on voot select.

So far in the episode, Kiara learns that she has a connection with black box. She decides to disclose it to Vansh but Vansh refuses to listen to Kiara. Meanwhile, Riddhima distracts Vansh and fetches a black box in his absence. Vansh decodes that Riddhima tried to trick him. He rushes home and checks CCTV. Vansh spots Riddhima with the box and follows her. Riddhima dumps the box inside a bin. Vyom takes the box and leaves.

Angre gets upset learning from Vansh that Riddhima managed to steal the black box. Vansh than discloses to Angre that box is safe with him. Kiara over hears Vansh’s talk with Angre. Later, Kiara tries to seduce Vansh. Riddhima interrupts Vansh and Kaira. Afterwards, Vansh spends quality time with Riddhima. Riddhima says to Vansh that she wants to tell something important. Vansh asks Riddhima to speak up. Riddhima asks Vansh to wait till evening. Do Riddhima will tell to Vansh about her secret? Check our next update.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.