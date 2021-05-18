ENTERTAINMENT

Ridheema Tiwari on being clueless about her role to be revived in ‘Santoshi Maa’

Telly Updates

Actor Ridheema Tiwari is very much a part of the show Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. But she hasn’t been shooting for a while and there is a reason why. As we know many of the shows are struggling with lockdown restrictions and they are not able to carry on with the shoots in a usual manner. Santoshi Maa’s shoot too shifted to Silvaasa.

But the lead actor Sushil Sinha did not join the team. Sushil is a senior actor and owing to safety protocols, he preferred to stay at home during the pandemic. Laila’s character was introduced in January this year; she is the love interest of Singhasan Singh (Sushil Sinha) in the show. Now, since Sushil is not shooting, the story for Ridheema’s character cannot be weaved with ease.

Talking about it with ETimes TV, Tiwari said, “When I was offered the role of Laila, I was very excited and grateful that during the pandemic, I got to play an interesting role. My role as Laila had connected with the viewers and it also added spice to the show. I do understand that with shows relocating to different cities outside Maharashtra, storylines change and therefore maybe my track was not continued in the Silvaasa schedule. I am not aware if my track was postponed because Sushilji has not joined the shoot in Silvasa.”

She added, “I am not aware as to what will be the fate of my character. I am hoping that my track is revived but if not, I am grateful that I got to play Laila. I trust in God’s timings. I am already in talks for new projects since I am clueless about the fate of Laila in the show, now.”

