Ridiculous guessing game will end by setting election conditions

Please give us a look at the environment, equality

Peter Hartcher offered Labor a chance to contest the election (“The Albanese’s main ally: Morrison”, April 9), based primarily on the idea that the Coalition, and in particular Scott Morrison, had “failed”, while Labor had “failed”. Offered a small target. It may happen, but are voters only looking for the “worst” option? Anyone who has a constructive message on climate, renewable energy and integrity in government and other institutions deserves attention. Enter Elbow. Certainly, an agenda that seeks to address areas that are fundamental to environmental survival and mean something to a just and fair society. Marie Del Monte, Ashfield

Peter Hartcher focuses on Morrison’s failures, yet neglects to mention his failures…