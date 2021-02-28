Rido of Healer Episode 8 Uncensored: Release Date, Preview, English Dub, Countdown

Previous episode Radio of Healer aired a few hours ago and everyone is waiting for the next one. So this article covers the latest updates. Redo of healer episode 8 Versions including its release date, countdown, preview discussion, English dub production and streaming details.

Redo of Healer is a dark fantasy ecchi anime that was announced by Kadokawa in November 2019. Everyone was excited about this revenge anime, being told that let’s start with the actual article.

Let’s start with a breakdown of what happened in episode 7:

Kiraga starts killing the executioners and does not stop even when they start killing the villagers. The executioners try to use a magical barrier to dissipate their strength, but Fria reverses the effect. Kiraga learns that the villagers were poisoned earlier, so they were already dying; He is able to save only one boy.

Freya reveals herself, pretending to flare up, and exposes corruption in Jiral, giving the audience a chance to turn over the executioners and kill them. The beware boy blames her for everything that has happened in the village, asks the Keeraga businessman to take care of him.

Kureha continues to spy on the kingdom and warns him that Norn and his army are headed for the town of Branica. Kyrga notes that Norn never visited Branica in his first life. Kiraga also decides to go to Branika as the demon lord will be there and he wants to meet them again.

Also, they make camp and have sex with Kiraga Fryea and Setsuna. Freya says that she will kill anyone standing in her way, which will make Kyrga realize that her personality, aside from her devotion, is no different from Flair’s.

Uncensored version of Redo of Healer Episode 8 will be released March 1, 2021. A new episode will be released every Wednesday. In addition, mobile phones will have a total of 12 episodes which will run from January 14, 2021 to March 30, 2021. We have also prepared a release schedule, which will help you.

Countdown to episode 8

Kaifuku Zutshi no Yarinoshi Episode 8 Preview and Spoiler Discussion

Episode 8 spoilers and previews are not available yet. I will update the post as soon as it becomes available. Note that spoilers and previews usually arrive 3 days before the episode air date, so you can return around that time.

Where to watch Redo of Healer episode 8 online?

Healer’s Redo Streaming to conceal (USA, Canada) and Aniplus (Selected Countries in Asia) in its original Japanese dub with English sub-origin. Both the Safe and Uncut versions will be available on these streaming platforms.

In addition, we insist that you support official sources and avoid piracy websites as it annoys the creators. But, if the anime is not officially available in your country, many informal websites will be streaming the anime.

When will English dub anime come out?

Healer’s Visual Reduction

Unfortunately, as of writing, there is no official confirmation when Kaifuku Zutshi will release no Yarinoshi English dub. However, in view of the fact that Hid is a streamNG of the show, which is very popular for them simuldubs; It is relatively safe to say that A. English dub to be announced Very soon once it has been approved by its manufacturers.

Anime plot

The story surrounding Kiru, the healer by profession, who is repeatedly exploited by others due to being a medical magician, notices what is beyond his healing spell, and is convinced that a medical magician Is the strongest class in the world. However, by the time he realizes his potential, he is already deprived of everything. Thus, he uses Healing Magic in the world, which goes back four years in the past, to re-decide everything and take revenge on the one who exploited it.