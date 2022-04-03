Right-wing UK activist Tommy Robinson says he was detained in Mexico

Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, speaks outside the Houses of Parliament at a pro-Brexit demonstration on March 29, 2019 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

MEXICO CITY, April 2 (Reuters) – British far-right activist Tommy Robinson said he was detained at Mexico’s Cancun airport upon arrival with his children and deported, according to a video posted on Saturday. will be given.

Robinson, co-founder of the English Defense League (EDL), which has been violently protesting against Islam, said he was arrested and separated from his three children. When he landed, he said, he was detained for a few days.

“Now, I am being deported as a national matter…